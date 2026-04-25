Trump Says Iran Preparing Offer to Meet U.S. Demands as Talks Loom

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Iran is preparing a proposal to address U.S. concerns, ahead of expected peace talks in Pakistan. The talks will focus on Iran's enriched uranium and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, while a U.S. naval blockade remains in place.

Washington D.C. – In a development signaling a potential shift in the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran , President Donald Trump revealed on Friday that Iran ian officials are preparing a proposal intended to address key U.S. concerns.

The announcement came as anticipation builds for the resumption of peace negotiations, slated to take place in Islamabad, Pakistan. While President Trump refrained from detailing the specifics of the anticipated offer, he reiterated his administration’s firm stance on the core requirements for any viable agreement. These stipulations include Iran’s complete relinquishment of its enriched uranium stockpile and the guarantee of unimpeded navigation for oil tankers through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

The President’s comments suggest a willingness to engage in dialogue, albeit under conditions that reflect the U.S.’s commitment to regional stability and non-proliferation. The upcoming talks in Islamabad will be led by U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are scheduled to depart on Saturday. They will be meeting with a delegation from Iran, with the aim of exploring the potential for a diplomatic resolution to the long-standing conflict.

This move follows a period of heightened anxiety regarding the internal dynamics within the Iranian government. President Trump expressed concerns on Thursday about the clarity of leadership within Iran, a sentiment echoed by U.S. officials who suggest a degree of fragmentation exists among the country’s decision-makers.

When pressed on the identity of the individuals representing Iran in these negotiations, President Trump offered a cautious response, stating, ‘I don't want to say that, but we're dealing with the people that are in charge now. ’ This ambiguity underscores the delicate nature of the discussions and the U.S.’s careful approach to navigating the complexities of Iranian politics.

Earlier reports indicated that Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, was expected in Islamabad on Friday to lay the groundwork for the formal negotiations. The resumption of talks represents a significant, though tentative, step towards de-escalation, following months of escalating tensions and economic sanctions. Despite the prospect of dialogue, President Trump emphasized that the U.S. military will maintain its existing naval blockade of Iranian ports until a comprehensive agreement is reached.

This blockade, implemented as a pressure tactic to compel Iran to the negotiating table, will remain in effect until the U.S. is satisfied that its demands have been adequately met. When questioned about the conditions necessary for lifting the blockade, President Trump responded with a measured caution, stating, ‘I'd have to be able to answer that question later. I have to see what they're offering.

’ This statement highlights the U.S.’s commitment to maintaining leverage throughout the negotiation process and underscores the importance of the Iranian proposal in determining the future course of action. The situation remains fluid, and the outcome of the talks in Islamabad is far from certain.

However, the willingness of both sides to engage in dialogue offers a glimmer of hope for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict. The international community will be closely monitoring the developments in Islamabad, hoping for a breakthrough that can alleviate regional tensions and promote stability in the Middle East.

The success of these talks will depend on the willingness of both parties to compromise and address the legitimate concerns of the other, a challenge that will require skillful diplomacy and a commitment to finding common ground





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Donald Trump Iran Peace Talks Pakistan Strait Of Hormuz Enriched Uranium U.S. Blockade Steve Witkoff Jared Kushner Abbas Araqchi

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