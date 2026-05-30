Trump's Health Remains Excellent at Nearly 80, Says Physician, but Weight Loss Recommended

President Donald Trump's annual medical examination shows he is in excellent health and fully fit for office, though he needs to lose weight. The report details his cardiac health, cognitive scores, and explanations for hand bruising, while also noting a previous gunshot wound scar.

US President Donald Trump, who will turn 80 in June 2026, is in excellent health according to his physician, though he has been advised to lose weight.

The medical evaluation was conducted on May 30, 2026, at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center by Dr. Sean Barbabella, a US Navy Captain. The comprehensive examination covered cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function. The results indicated that Trump remains fully fit to discharge his duties as Commander-in-Chief.

However, his weight was recorded at 238 pounds (108 kg) on a height of 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm), representing an increase of 14 pounds since his last full annual check-up in April 2025. He was counseled on diet, increased physical activity, and continued weight loss, with a recommendation to take a low-dose aspirin for cardiac prevention. His cholesterol management involves two other medications. The cognitive assessment scored a perfect 30 out of 30.

The medical memo also addressed minor bruising (ecchymosis) on his hands, attributed to frequent handshaking combined with aspirin use. Additionally, scarring on his right ear from a prior gunshot injury was noted. Chronic venous insufficiency, previously diagnosed, continues to be monitored. Trump himself posted on Truth Social that the check-up went perfectly, and the White House echoed this with a social media caption reading Perfect Bill of Health.

There was a delay in releasing the full memo, which broke with recent precedent of prompt disclosure, adding to scrutiny over transparency regarding the president's health





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Trump Health Presidential Medical Exam Walter Reed Cognitive Test Weight Loss Cardiac Health Aspirin Bruising Chronic Venous Insufficiency Health Transparency

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