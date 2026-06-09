Trump Reports Uninjured Pilots After US Helicopter Incident Near Hormuz, Cites Progress on Middle East Peace

President Donald Trump announced that two US military pilots were unharmed after an Apache helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, with the cause under investigation. He also noted that peace negotiations for the Middle East are in their final phases after recent de-escalation between Iran and Israel.

President Donald Trump confirmed that two pilots were uninjured after a US military helicopter reportedly went down near the Strait of Hormuz. The incident involving an Apache helicopter remains unclear, with possibilities including being shot down, mechanical failure, or other issues, according to the New York Times citing two briefed individuals.

Trump told reporters before leaving New York after an NBA finals game that the pilots were fine and a report would be issued the following day, though he did not speculate on the cause. Additionally, Trump stated that negotiators were in the final stages of talks for a Middle East peace deal, following a pause in fresh hostilities between Iran and Israel that had threatened to escalate the ongoing conflict





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Trump Helicopter Crash Strait Of Hormuz Middle East Peace Iran Israel US Military

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