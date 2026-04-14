Trump Removes Image Depicting Himself After Accusations of Blasphemy

Former President Donald Trump deleted a social media post that sparked outrage from religious leaders. The image, depicting Trump in a manner reminiscent of Jesus Christ, led to accusations of blasphemy and calls for apology.

WASHINGTON: Former US President Donald Trump removed a social media image from his Truth Social platform on Monday following significant backlash from religious leaders who accused him of blasphemy. The image, which was quickly deleted, presented a depiction of Trump in flowing red and white robes, reminiscent of traditional depictions of Jesus Christ. In the image, Trump was shown touching the forehead of a person who appeared to be ill, with a radiant light emanating from his hand and head, a visual element commonly associated with depictions of divinity and healing. The background included an American flag, further amplifying the symbolism, and other figures were shown gazing up at the former president in a pose of reverence. The rapid removal of the image underscores the sensitivity surrounding religious imagery, particularly when utilized by political figures, and the potential for such imagery to be interpreted in various and often conflicting ways by the public.

When questioned about the controversial post by journalists, Trump denied any intention of portraying himself as Jesus Christ. He asserted that the image was meant to represent him as a doctor performing a humanitarian act. 'I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do Red Cross,' he stated. 'It's supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better. And I do make people better. I make people a lot better.' This explanation, however, failed to quell the outrage. The post sparked immediate condemnation from several prominent conservative Christians, a crucial segment of Trump's support base. Megan Basham, a well-known conservative journalist and commentator, voiced her strong disapproval on X, describing the image as 'OUTRAGEOUS blasphemy.' She demanded the image's immediate removal and urged Trump to seek forgiveness from both the American people and from God. This reaction highlighted the depth of feeling among some of his supporters and the potential for such actions to alienate portions of his base. The event underscores the complex relationship between political figures, religious symbolism, and public perception, demonstrating the potential for such interactions to trigger intense debate and criticism.

This is not the first instance of Trump utilizing religious imagery in his public communications. During his 2023 bank fraud trial, he shared a sketch created by a supporter that depicted him sitting alongside Jesus Christ in the courtroom. Furthermore, at an Easter lunch event held at the White House earlier this month, Paula White-Cain, a televangelist and spiritual advisor to Trump, drew a parallel between Trump and Jesus. White-Cain stated, 'You were betrayed and arrested and falsely accused. It's a familiar pattern that our Lord and Savior showed us.' These instances reveal a pattern of Trump either using or being associated with imagery and rhetoric that evokes religious themes. The use of such imagery can be interpreted as an attempt to connect with religious voters, particularly within the evangelical community, a group that has consistently supported him. However, the use of religious imagery and comparisons can also draw criticism, as seen in this most recent incident, for potentially trivializing religious figures or for appearing to capitalize on religious beliefs for political gain. The incident is a reminder of the power of visual and rhetorical strategies in political discourse and the way in which they can be both effective and deeply controversial.





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