Trump Hosts UFC Event on White House Lawn Ahead of G7 Summit

President Donald Trump staged a controversial UFC fight night on the White House South Lawn as part of the U.S. 250th anniversary celebrations, drawing scrutiny over use of federal resources and government ethics.

President Donald Trump , days before his 80th birthday, hosted a major Ultimate Fighting Championship event, UFC Freedom 250, on the White House South Lawn. The spectacle, featuring a nearly 100-foot-tall temporary arena called the Claw, was part of a larger celebration for the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The event drew criticism and legal challenges but proceeded with high-profile guests, including Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Paramount Skydance's David Ellison, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and members of Trump's family. UFC President Dana White, a close ally, organized the fights, which wereCommentated by podcaster Joe Rogan. Military personnel, Medal of Honor recipients, and first responders were featured prominently. The White House stated UFC covered all costs, though filings indicated multiple federal agencies provided resources.

A YouGov poll showed majority disapproval. The event included a commemorative gold coin with Trump's likeness and plans for an IndyCar race in August. Trump jokingly suggested leaving the Claw structure permanently. Following the event, Trump travels to France for the G7 summit after receiving a custom UFC championship belt





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