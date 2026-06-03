Trump Claims Iran Agreed to Abandon Nuclear Weapons, Open to Meeting Khamenei

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Iran has already agreed to not pursue a nuclear weapon and expressed willingness to meet with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei if negotiations proceed favorably. The remarks came during an interview with Pod Force One, where Trump discussed the ongoing conflict and potential diplomatic resolutions.

In a significant development regarding U.S.- Iran relations, President Donald Trump announced that Iran has already consented to abandon any pursuit of nuclear weapon s. Speaking during an interview broadcast on the podcast "Pod Force One," Trump indicated that Tehran has reached an understanding on this critical issue, a claim that, if true, would mark a major shift in the longstanding standoff over Iran 's nuclear program.

The president further revealed that he is open to meeting with Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stating, "I'd like to meet him. We probably will meet at some point, depending on how it all works out.

" This potential high-level summit would represent an unprecedented diplomatic engagement between the two nations, which have been adversaries for decades. Trump's assessment of the situation framed the ongoing military conflict as a clear victory for the United States. He asserted that Iran's military capabilities have been significantly degraded, describing the operation as a "big success.

" The hostilities, which originated with coordinated U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on February 28th, have sent shockwaves through global energy markets and generated domestic political controversy. With the November congressional elections approaching, the war's popularity among American voters has waned, adding pressure for a resolution. Trump hinted at alternative courses of action, noting that if diplomatic efforts fail, the U.S. could resume or escalate military action, though he did not provide specifics.

The president also commented on the internal dynamics within Iran's leadership, suggesting that Supreme Leader Khamenei, while perhaps not in optimal health, remains the ultimate authority whose approval is necessary for any agreement.

"He's involved, absolutely... I think they have a lot of respect for him," Trump said, acknowledging the Ayatollah's central role. He clarified that he has not yet met Khamenei but is prepared to do so should the negotiating environment become conducive. This statement underscores the high-stakes nature of the indirect talks, which appear to be progressing under intense pressure from sustained U.S. military operations.

The combination of claimed nuclear concessions and the prospect of a direct leader-to-leader meeting suggests a可能的 pathway toward de-escalation, though the veracity of Iran's alleged agreement and the durability of any potential deal remain key questions for analysts and policymakers





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