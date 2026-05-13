Trump China Summit: Deep Tensions Between Rival Superpowers Trump Expected for Business Deals

US President Donald Trump landed in Beijing for a high-stakes summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping aimed at easing deep tensions between the rival superpowers. Trump is expected to receive a lavish welcome from Chinese authorities and will have a packed itinerary. Ructions over Iran, trade and Taiwan loom over the highly anticipated meeting between the leaders of the world's largest economies.

US President Donald Trump landed in Beijing on Wednesday for a high-stakes summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping aimed at easing deep tensions between the rival superpowers .

Beginning the first visit to China by a US president in nearly a decade, Trump touched down on Air Force One at Beijing Capital International Airport at 7:50 pm (1150 GMT) after the long flight from Washington. Ructions over Iran, trade and Taiwan loom over the highly anticipated meeting between the leaders of the world's largest economies, which Trump had already delayed from March because of the war in the Middle East.

But Trump appeared firmly focused on business deals, with Nvidia chief Jensen Huang boarding the plane at the last minute in Alaska and Tesla's Elon Musk also travelling on the presidential jet. As the global AI race hots up, China is currently banned from purchasing the cutting-edge chips that Huang's company produces under US export rules that Washington says are to protect national security.

Trump said in a social media post en route that he would be 'be asking President Xi, a Leader of extraordinary distinction, to 'open up' China so that these brilliant people can work their magic'. Visiting China for the first time since 2017 during his first term, Trump is expected to receive a lavish welcome from Chinese authorities and will have a packed itinerary.

Trump and Xi will hold talks at 10:00 am (0200 GMT) on Thursday in Beijing's opulent Great Hall of the People, where they will also enjoy a state banquet in the evening. As he departed the White House, Trump said he expected a 'long talk' with Xi about the joint US-Israeli war with Iran, which sells most of its US-sanctioned oil to China.

But he also downplayed disagreements, telling reporters that 'I don't think we need any help with Iran' from China and that Xi had been 'relatively good' on the topic. The Chinese foreign ministry said Wednesday it 'welcomes' Trump's visit and that 'China stands ready to work with the United States... to expand cooperation and manage differences'.

Yet Beijing is growing impatient for peace, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi urging his Pakistani counterpart on Tuesday to step up mediation efforts between Iran and the United States. Trump said Monday he would speak to Xi about US arms sales to Taiwan, the self-governing democracy claimed by China -- a departure from historic US insistence that it will not consult Beijing on its support to the island.

The long-simmering trade war between the two countries will also be top of the agenda, after Trump's sweeping tariffs last year triggered tit-for-tat levies that exceeded 100 percent. Trump and Xi are set to discuss extending a one-year tariff truce, which the two leaders reached during their last meeting in South Korea in October, although a deal is far from certain.

The tense buildup to the summit was already visible on the streets of Beijing, with police monitoring major intersections and checking the ID cards of passengers on the metro, AFP journalists saw.

'It's definitely a big deal,' said Wen Wen, a 24-year-old woman travelling from the eastern city of Nanjing, when asked by AFP about Trump's visit. 'Some progress will certainly be made,' she said, noting that she hopes China and the United States can ensure 'lasting peace' despite 'recent instability in the global situation. ' Trump has repeatedly touted a strong personal relationship with Xi, which he insisted on Monday would prevent a Chinese invasion of Taiwan





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US President Donald Trump Beijing Xi Jinping China Summit Deep Tensions Rival Superpowers Iran Trade Taiwan Business Deals Nvidia Tesla China AI Chips Xi National Security China-US Relations US-Israeli War Taiwan-China Relations US Arms Sales Trade War Tariffs Former US President Xi Jinping Chinese Leader Xi Jinping China-US Summit National Importance

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