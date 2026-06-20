Trump Bids Farewell to Historic Air Force One as Qatar‑Gifted Jet Prepares for Summer Rollout

The White House says the iconic VC‑25A is retiring after nearly 40 years of service, while a newly acquired Boeing 747‑8 from Qatar, designated VC‑25B Bridge, readies for its inaugural flight. Legal, ethical and security questions surround the foreign‑gifted aircraft as the administration plans to use it for upcoming anniversary events, amid ongoing delays in the Pentagon's own new presidential jet program.

The White House marked the departure of one of its most iconic aircraft this week, prompting a flurry of commentary about the future of presidential air transport.

After a state dinner at the Château de Versailles celebrating the United States' 250th anniversary of independence, President Donald Trump boarded Air Force One - the historic Boeing 747‑200VC designated VC‑25A - at Paris Orly Airport in the early hours of June 18, 2026. The aircraft, which has served as the primary presidential transport since 1990, has been in continuous service for nearly four decades, ferrying every commander‑in‑chief from George H.W. Bush to the current administration.

While the aircraft's white and blue livery remains instantly recognizable, officials acknowledged that the plane is showing its age. The White House's farewell messages on social media highlighted the jet's long service and its role in countless diplomatic missions, but they also hinted at an upcoming transition. The transition centers on a newly acquired Boeing 747‑8 that was presented to the United States by the Gulf state of Qatar in 2025.

The gift, valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars, has stoked debate about the propriety of accepting foreign gifts of such magnitude and the security implications of operating a presidential aircraft supplied by a foreign government. The aircraft, officially designated VC‑25B Bridge, completed its flight‑test program in May and is slated to be rolled out in a fresh red, white and blue paint scheme later this summer.

According to a statement from the U.S. Air Force, the Qatari jet will join the active executive airlift fleet alongside the aging VC‑25A and the backup C‑32, providing an additional option for long‑range, high‑profile missions. President Trump, who has long expressed a personal fascination with upgrading presidential transportation, reportedly plans to use the Qatari‑gifted jet for his upcoming trip to Mount Rushmore in July, a high‑visibility event tied to the 250th‑anniversary celebrations.

The introduction of the Qatari‑funded aircraft raises several complex issues. Legal scholars and ethics watchdogs have questioned whether the acceptance of a multimillion‑dollar gift from a foreign nation complies with the Constitution's emoluments clause, which bars U.S. officials from receiving benefits that could influence official actions. Security experts also note that integrating a foreign‑built platform into the ultra‑secure Air Force One fleet will require extensive modifications to ensure that the aircraft meets the stringent counter‑measure standards of the existing fleet.

Those standards include advanced radar‑jamming systems, infrared tracking suppression, chaff dispensers, and flare ejectors designed to protect against missile threats. Meanwhile, the Department of Defense continues to work with Boeing on a separate procurement effort for two brand‑new 747‑8 aircraft that will eventually replace the VC‑25A. That program, however, has encountered cost overruns and schedule delays, pushing back the timeline for a complete fleet renewal.

As the United States prepares to celebrate a quarter‑millennium of independence, the debate over how best to modernize its most visible symbol of executive power - the presidential airplane - remains a prominent feature of the political discourse surrounding the administration's legacy





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