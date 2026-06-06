Trump appoints housing regulator Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence

President Donald Trump names Federal Housing Finance Agency chief Bill Pulte, a close Trump ally with no intelligence background, to lead the U.S. intelligence community while retaining his housing duties, sparking bipartisan criticism and concerns over politicization of national security.

President Donald Trump has appointed Bill Pulte , the 38‑year‑old director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, to serve as acting director of national intelligence. The decision places a figure whose professional background is rooted in housing finance at the head of an intelligence community that supervises eighteen agencies, including the CIA, the NSA and the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Pulte will retain his existing responsibilities overseeing the mortgage market, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, while simultaneously assuming authority over the nation's strategic threat assessments. The move has ignited a firestorm of criticism from Democrats and concerns among security analysts, who argue that the appointment blurs the line between political loyalty and the need for independent intelligence analysis.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned the choice, warning that it sends a chilling signal to the intelligence community and to allies worldwide. Schumer argued that intelligence assessments must remain objective and free from partisan influence, especially as the United States confronts escalating challenges from China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.

In a social‑media post announcing the appointment, Trump praised Pulte's management of the government‑backed mortgage giants, noting his experience overseeing more than $10 trillion in assets at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Pulte, the grandson of home‑building magnate William Pulte, has emerged as one of Trump's most outspoken allies since taking over the housing regulator earlier this year.

He has cultivated a reputation for aggressively targeting individuals he perceives as political opponents, including former Federal Reserve Chair{ }Jerome Powell and New York Attorney General Letitia James. In May, Pulte told Bloomberg Television that his agency had referred several cases to the Justice Department involving alleged Chinese and North Korean nationals who had posed as U.S. citizens or contractors at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

He claimed that five or six individuals were under investigation, though he provided no public evidence and the firms maintain that legally authorized foreign nationals are not prohibited from employment and that they do not discriminate based on national origin. Supporters of the appointment argue that Pulte's loyalty to the president and his willingness to challenge the administration's critics will bring a decisive, results‑oriented approach to intelligence leadership.

Critics, however, point to his confrontational management style and his lack of experience in national security as potential liabilities at a time when the intelligence community is grappling with heightened tensions with Iran, strategic competition with China, and a spectrum of domestic and international threats. The White House has not indicated whether Pulte will be nominated for a permanent position, which would require Senate confirmation.

The appointment comes amid a broader reconfiguration of the intelligence hierarchy, following the departure of former director Avril Haines, whose tenure highlighted occasional frictions between the White House and intelligence analysts, particularly on issues such as Iran's nuclear program. As the United States navigates an increasingly complex security environment, the decision to place a housing regulator at the helm of the intelligence apparatus underscores the administration's prioritization of political alignment over conventional expertise





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