Trump Announces New Strikes on Iran, Accuses Tehran of Negotiation Bad Faith

President Donald Trump declared fresh US attacks on Iran, citing retaliation for the downing of a US helicopter and accusing Iranian peace negotiators of deception. The latest escalation threatens a ceasefire from April and comes amid rising US inflation and a tightened Strait of Hormuz. Trump also revealed a secret mission to keep oil flowing through the strategic waterway and hinted at broader targeting options as he expressed impatience with stalled talks.

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will conduct further military strikes against Iran on Wednesday. He accused Iran ian negotiators of prolonging peace talks and misleading the US, stating they are "playing us for suckers.

" This escalation follows a series of attacks after Iran shot down a US Apache helicopter in the region, undermining a tenuous ceasefire that began in April. Trump emphasized the US would hit Iran "hard" again, remarking, "We hit them hard yesterday and we're going to hit them again hard today, in case you miss it, in case you don't turn on your television set.

" He also indicated that a potential deal is now in jeopardy due to Iran's negotiating tactics. The US confirmed it executed strikes against Iranian targets on Tuesday as retaliation for downing the helicopter, which resulted in the rescue of both crew members. Trump discussed the possibility of expanding the campaign to include Iranian infrastructure, such as bridges and power plants.

While he did not confirm specific plans, he told an AFP journalist that he has the authority to order such attacks, referencing earlier threats before the ceasefire that were never acted upon. Meanwhile, inflation in the US has risen to a three-year high, which Trump linked indirectly to the conflict.

He claimed the US military secretly assisted over 100 million barrels of oil to pass through the Strait of Hormuz last month-a critical waterway that Iran largely closed in response to previous US and Israeli attacks. Reopening the strait has been a central US demand for any agreement. Trump expressed growing frustration with the negotiation process, despite only days earlier suggesting a deal was imminent and could conclude within "two or three days.

" In a sharp shift, he warned Iran must "pay the price" for delays, calling it the "Bully of the Middle East" that is now "DEAD!!! " In a separate statement, he praised the US-led naval blockade of Iran as "the most successful" in history, describing it as a "steel wall" that has crippled Iranian commerce and restricted military funding while allowing other nations to continue oil exports.

Iran reported it retaliated by attacking US bases in Jordan and Bahrain on Wednesday. Amid the heightened tensions, Trump said he hopes for "peace for the world" on his upcoming 80th birthday, which he plans to celebrate with a cage fight event on the White House lawn





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Trump Iran Military Strikes Ceasefire Negotiations Strait Of Hormuz Blockade Middle East Conflict

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