Trump Announces Iran Peace Deal Signing Set for Sunday, Confirms Hormuz Strait Opening

US President Donald Trump declared a deal to end the Middle East war with Iran is finalized for signing on Sunday, with the Strait of Hormuz to reopen immediately. This follows intensifying talks mediated by Pakistan, though Iran initially disputed the timeline. Key unresolved points include the strait's future administration and the fate of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, with the US demanding removal and Iran insisting on dilution within its borders. Public reaction in Iran is skeptical amid fears of increased oppression post-deal.

In a significant development regarding the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump announced via his Truth Social platform that a comprehensive peace agreement with Iran is scheduled for signing on Sunday.

He further stated that immediately following the agreement's ratification, the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, which has been a focal point of tension and blockade, would be open to all international maritime traffic. This declaration comes after a period of intense, yet inconclusive, negotiations facilitated by key regional mediators, most notably Pakistan, whose Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that electronic signing preparations were underway for the next day.

However, the Iranian side initially signaled a different timeline, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei stating the signing would not occur on Sunday but could happen in the coming days, highlighting the delicate and fluid nature of the final diplomatic stages. Both warring parties have presented conflicting narratives about the deal's specifics, each attempting to frame the outcome as a victory for their respective positions.

The negotiations have centrally revolved around two primary and deeply interconnected issues: the future control and operation of the Strait of Hormuz, and the resolution of the longstanding nuclear standoff. Regarding the maritime chokepoint, Iran has insisted on retaining a significant administrative and security role, leveraging its control as a key instrument of deterrence and a source of potential revenue through toll collection. Tehran has proposed a new framework where its forces oversee transit permissions.

Conversely, the United States has maintained that continued Iranian dominance over this critical oil shipping lane is unacceptable and has responded with its own naval measures, including a blockade of Iranian ports. Recent days have seen fresh military skirmishes in the region, with US Central Command reporting the interception of Iranian drones targeting commercial vessels, underscoring the persistent volatility even as talks progress.

The second major obstacle concerns Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium, a core element of its nuclear program which Western powers, particularly the US and Israel, allege is aimed at developing a weapons capability. A key point of contention is the physical location and method for processing this material.

President Trump has asserted that the deal will allow the US to enter Iran "when all is calm" to remove and destroy the so-called "Nuclear Dust," either within Iran or the United States, through a process of downblending. Iran's negotiator, Abbas Araghchi, countered that any solution must involve dilution of the uranium on Iranian soil, respecting national sovereignty.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that he had received a direct commitment from Trump for the complete removal of the enriched material. These starkly different positions on the nuclear file have been a persistent hurdle, and their resolution is seen as critical to the agreement's durability. Despite the official optimism from Washington and Islamabad, public sentiment within Iran remains skeptical.

Ordinary citizens, such as Tehran resident Saeed Sadeghi and Ali from Tonekabon, expressed distrust in their government's promises and fear that a deal, by lifting international pressure, might enable heightened domestic repression without offering economic relief, reflecting a deep disillusionment with the political class on all sides





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