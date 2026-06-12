Trump Allies Pivot to 1946 Law for Payouts to January 6 Supporters After Anti-Weaponization Fund Abandoned

Following the abandonment of a $1.8 billion fund to compensate his supporters, former President Donald Trump and his allies are turning to the Federal Tort Claims Act as a viable legal pathway to provide payouts, including to those involved in the January 6 Capitol attack, sparking debate over the use of taxpayer funds and legal loopholes for political retribution.

The Justice Department has officially abandoned the proposed $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund championed by former President Donald Trump , which aimed to compensate his supporters he claimed were targeted by a weaponized government under President Joe Biden.

Despite this, Trump and his allies are actively exploring alternative avenues for such payouts, particularly for individuals involved in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot. The most viable strategy emerging involves using the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA) of 1946, a law that permits individuals to file administrative claims and subsequent lawsuits against the U.S. government for alleged wrongdoing, with the potential for out-of-court settlements.

Stanley Woodward, the third-ranking official at the Justice Department, confirmed the fund is dead but noted that people can still submit claims and sue the government under existing laws. This shift follows fierce Republican opposition in Congress, where the fund was painted as a slush fund rewarding supporters with taxpayer money. Hundreds of January 6 defendants have already filed FTCA claims, and at least ten have sued, though responses have been minimal.

The strategy was reportedly discussed at the 2024 Republican National Convention, with Trump ally Michael Caputo stating that efforts to compensate these individuals continue, and administration officials have instructed to watch this space. Caputo himself filed an early claim under the now-abandoned fund seeking $2.7 million in restitution over Biden-era investigations. Legal experts, like Patrick Jaicomo of the Institute for Justice, argue the FTCA is the most logistically feasible method, granting the government significant flexibility in handling claims.

The White House has not announced new plans but reiterates Trump's commitment to addressing Biden-era weaponization. While the Justice Department denies encouraging such claims, Trump maintains his supporters were destroyed by dirty cops and weaponization, insisting they should be compensated. Senator Lindsey Graham publicly backed the FTCA route, prompting a now-deleted social media response from Woodward that appeared to endorse the approach, though he later clarified it was merely to show the path remains open





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Trump January 6 Federal Tort Claims Act Anti-Weaponization Fund Justice Department Compensation Capitol Riot Republican Allies Lawsuit Taxpayer Money

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