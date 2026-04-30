Tropicana Twister’s ‘Gandakan Kebaikan’ Campaign Delivers Homes to Families in Need

Tropicana Twister, in partnership with EPIC Homes, has completed the construction and handover of homes to underserved families in Malaysia, marking a major milestone in their ‘Gandakan Kebaikan’ campaign. The initiative aims to build up to 100 homes for communities, including Orang Asli families, providing security, stability, and hope for a better future.

Tropicana Twister ’s ‘ Gandakan Kebaikan ’ (Multiply Goodness) campaign has achieved a significant milestone with the successful completion and handover of homes to families in need throughout Malaysia .

This accomplishment represents a concrete result of a nationwide initiative fueled by everyday acts of kindness and a commitment to social responsibility. The project, developed in close collaboration with EPIC Homes, aims to construct up to 100 homes for underserved communities, with a particular focus on Orang Asli families who often face significant housing challenges. The campaign’s origins lie in a simple yet powerful call to action during the holy month of Ramadan, encouraging individuals to contribute to positive change.

This initial spark has now blossomed into safe, habitable living spaces that offer families not only shelter but also a sense of security, stability, and a renewed opportunity to build brighter futures. Aditya Sheoran, PepsiCo Franchise Senior Director, emphasized the core philosophy behind ‘Gandakan Kebaikan’, stating that meaningful change is most effectively achieved when communities unite with a common purpose.

He highlighted that the initiative is not merely about constructing houses; it’s about laying the groundwork for families to flourish, both in the present and for generations to come. Jennifer Lee, Head of Marketing at PepsiCo Malaysia Beverages, echoed this sentiment, noting the powerful transformation from individual intentions to tangible impact. She proudly shared that the campaign demonstrates the inherent willingness of Malaysians to support one another, a characteristic that will continue to drive positive change within the nation.

Nadhira Halim, Asst. Manager, Fundraising & Partnership at EPIC Homes, underscored the profound impact of providing safe housing, particularly for families living in precarious conditions. She explained that an EPIC Home offers more than just physical protection from the elements; it provides a sanctuary where families can feel secure, experience peace of mind, and nurture hope for a better tomorrow.

The homes are designed to be more than just shelters; they are foundations for stability and a pathway to a more promising future. These newly constructed homes represent a holistic approach to community development, extending beyond mere physical structures to foster a sense of dignity and empowerment. Each home is a testament to the collective efforts of volunteers and local communities, demonstrating the power of collaboration and shared responsibility.

The spirit of ‘Gandakan Kebaikan’, initially ignited during Ramadan, continues to resonate and drive positive change long after the festive season has passed. By concentrating on addressing long-term community needs, Tropicana Twister reinforces its dedication to creating meaningful and enduring impact. Jennifer Lee further elaborated on the brand’s belief in the power of collective goodness, emphasizing that the project is a direct manifestation of this belief, bringing people together to create lasting positive change.

She drew a compelling analogy, stating that just as each beam and plank contributes to the construction of a home, every individual plays a vital role in building this transformative journey. The completion of these homes marks a significant step forward in ‘Gandakan Kebaikan’s’ mission to support vulnerable communities across Malaysia, proving that collective goodwill can generate an impact that extends far beyond a fleeting moment.

Individuals interested in learning more about the campaign can visit Tropicana Twister’s Facebook page (@MYTropicana) or view a video showcasing the campaign’s impact on YouTube. The campaign also encourages public engagement and invites individuals to share their thoughts and feedback through various social media platforms, including TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Threads





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Tropicana Twister Gandakan Kebaikan EPIC Homes Malaysia Community Development Social Responsibility Orang Asli Housing Pepsico Ramadan

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