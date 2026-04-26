Tropicana Twister’s ‘Gandakan Kebaikan’ Campaign Delivers Homes to Families in Need

Tropicana Twister, in partnership with EPIC Homes, has completed the construction and handover of homes to underserved families in Malaysia, fulfilling a key promise of their ‘Gandakan Kebaikan’ campaign. The initiative aims to build up to 100 homes, providing stability and hope for a better future.

Tropicana Twister ’s ‘ Gandakan Kebaikan ’ (Multiply Goodness) campaign has achieved a significant milestone with the successful completion and handover of homes to families in need throughout Malaysia .

This accomplishment represents a concrete result of a nationwide movement fueled by everyday acts of kindness and a commitment to uplifting underserved communities. The initiative, developed in close collaboration with EPIC Homes, is dedicated to constructing up to 100 homes for communities facing hardship, with a particular focus on Orang Asli families across the nation.

What initially began as a simple encouragement to perform good deeds during the holy month of Ramadan has now materialized into safe, habitable living spaces, offering families essential protection, stability, and a renewed opportunity to build brighter futures. The campaign’s success is deeply rooted in the belief that substantial change is only possible when communities unite with a common purpose.

Aditya Sheoran, PepsiCo Franchise Senior Director, emphasized this point, stating that the initiative isn’t merely about constructing houses but about laying stronger foundations for families to flourish, both in the present and for generations to come. Jennifer Lee, Head of Marketing at PepsiCo Malaysia Beverages, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the transformation from individual acts of kindness into a visible and impactful reality.

She proudly noted that Malaysians have consistently demonstrated their willingness to support one another, and the ‘Gandakan Kebaikan’ campaign serves as a testament to this enduring spirit of solidarity. The provision of secure housing addresses a critical need, as families previously living in unsafe conditions often faced constant anxiety, particularly during inclement weather.

Nadhira Halim, Assistant Manager, Fundraising & Partnership at EPIC Homes, explained that an EPIC Home offers more than just shelter; it provides a sense of security, peace of mind, stability, and, crucially, hope for a better future. These homes are designed to be more than just physical structures; they are intended to foster dignity and create a stable environment where families can rebuild their lives.

The construction of these homes is a testament to the power of collective effort, relying heavily on the dedication of volunteers and the active participation of local communities. Each home stands as a symbol of this shared commitment, extending far beyond the scope of a single marketing campaign. While the ‘Gandakan Kebaikan’ campaign was initially inspired by the values of Ramadan, its positive impact continues to resonate long after the festive season has passed.

By concentrating on addressing long-term community needs, Tropicana Twister is reinforcing its dedication to creating meaningful and lasting change. Jennifer Lee further elaborated on the brand’s philosophy, stating that they firmly believe in the power of collective goodness and that this project is a tangible demonstration of that belief, bringing people together to create a lasting impact.

She drew a compelling analogy, stating that just as every beam and plank contributes to the construction of a home, each individual plays a vital role in building this journey towards a better future. The completion of these homes marks a significant step forward in ‘Gandakan Kebaikan’s’ ongoing mission to support underserved communities across Malaysia, proving that collective goodwill can indeed create an impact that endures far beyond a fleeting moment.

Individuals interested in learning more about the campaign can visit Tropicana Twister's official Facebook page @MYTropicana or view a video showcasing the campaign’s impact on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXSZcwFCX2w. This initiative exemplifies a commitment to social responsibility and demonstrates the positive change that can be achieved when businesses and communities collaborate for a common good





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