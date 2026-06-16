Trial Dates Set for 2027 in Kuala Lumpur Tower Bribery Case

The High Court has scheduled the trial for Hydroshoppe Sdn Bhd and its director on charges of offering a RM7.5 million bribe to expedite the Kuala Lumpur Tower concession takeover, with sessions spread across early 2027.

The High Court in Kuala Lumpur has scheduled the trial for Hydroshoppe Sdn Bhd and its director, Abdul Hamid Shaikh Abdul Razak Shaikh, to begin on January 4, 2027.

The trial will be heard in multiple sessions spanning several months: January 4-7, February 2-4, March 16-18, June 8-10, June 14-17, and June 21-23, 2027. These dates were set by Judge Noor Ruwena Nurdin during a case management session attended by deputy public prosecutor Ifa Sirrhu Samsudin and defense lawyer Tang Jia Yearn. The judge also fixed August 18 of this year for a mention and the submission of documents.

The case centers on allegations that Hydroshoppe and its director offered a bribe totaling RM7.5 million to expedite the takeover of the management and concession of the Kuala Lumpur Tower. According to the charge, the bribe was structured as RM500,000 per year for 15 years, intended for former Communications and Multimedia Minister Annuar Musa, allegedly to influence the acquisition process. The alleged corrupt act occurred at the ministry's office in Putrajaya between July and August 2022.

The director, Hamid, had claimed trial in April 2023 to the charge under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of at least ten times the bribe amount, or both. The company, Hydroshoppe Sdn Bhd, faces a separate charge under Section 17A(1)(a) of the MACC Act, with Hamid representing the firm as its director.

A conviction under Section 17A(2) carries a minimum fine of RM1 million, a maximum jail term of 20 years, or both. The proceedings highlight Malaysia's ongoing efforts to combat corruption in high-profile business and government dealings





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Hydroshoppe Bribery Kuala Lumpur Tower Annuar Musa MACC Act Corruption Trial Abdul Hamid

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