Transport Ministry Allocates RM3.5 Million for Self-Employed Social Security Scheme, Benefiting 50,000 Drivers

Transport Minister Anthony Loke detailed the government’s commitment, clarifying that the contribution rate under the scheme is set at 70%, facilitated through the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO), and will be implemented starting January 1, 2025. A unique funding approach will be employed: the Ministry of Transport will cover the remaining 30% of the total contribution using revenue generated from the sale of Special Registration Numbers, rather than drawing from a specific budget allocated by the Ministry of Finance. This innovative financing strategy ensures the continuation of the vital social security net for these essential workers.\Minister Loke emphasized that the 3.5 million ringgit allocation represents a substantial increase from the 1.165 million ringgit provided in 2024, reflecting the government's commitment to enhancing the protection and raising awareness of the importance of social security among self-employed individuals. He clarified that this funding is crucial because there is no specific budget line item allocated for this purpose in the Ministry of Transport's annual budget, highlighting the importance of the ministry's proactive approach to securing these funds. This year's expanded allocation aims to provide more comprehensive coverage and support to the targeted group of drivers, specifically 35,000 taxi or rental car drivers and 15,000 school bus drivers who are actively working across the country. This initiative aims to ensure that these critical service providers are adequately protected against the various risks inherent in their profession, including work-related injuries, illnesses, and other unforeseen circumstances. The commitment also aims to provide a stable financial safety net for these individuals and their families. \Human Resources Minister Steven Sim highlighted the collaborative effort between the two ministries, marking the second consecutive year of joint initiatives aimed at providing free contributions for the targeted driver groups. Last year, the government covered 90% of the total contribution of 232.80 ringgit through PERKESO, benefiting approximately 22,000 drivers. Minister Sim emphasized the importance of awareness among the drivers, pointing out that many are unaware of their contribution and eligibility to claim benefits. Recent statistics from PERKESO reveal that a significant number of self-employed individuals are participating in the scheme. From January to September 5 this year, a total of 829,771 Self-Employed Persons contributed to the scheme, with 189,662 of them being from passenger transport. During the same period, PERKESO distributed benefits to 5,712 recipients, with total payments exceeding 21.2 million ringgit. This information demonstrates the effectiveness and significance of the scheme in providing crucial financial assistance to those in need, underscoring its role as a vital social safety net for the self-employed sector





