Transport Minister Clarifies Enforcement Policy on Removable Window Sunshades

Transport Minister Anthony Loke explains that the ban on removable window sunshades is not strictly enforced unless they obstruct the driver's view, per the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Certain Types of Glass) Rules 1991. The Ministry prioritizes enforcement on critical safety issues like illegal racing.

Earlier today, Transport Minister Anthony Loke provided clarification regarding the enforcement of rules on removable window sunshades . During a briefing, he stated that while the regulations exist, they are not actively enforced as long as the driver's visibility remains unimpeded.

The prohibition is governed by the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Certain Types of Glass) Rules 1991, which classify the use of curtains, removable sunshades, or other window coverings while a vehicle is in motion as an offense. Minister Loke acknowledged that there are legal provisions for the ruling, but enforcement is only applied in cases where sunshades obstruct the driver's view.

The Ministry has not instructed the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to enforce the ban broadly, and no directive has been issued by the JPJ Director-General for a crackdown. The Minister emphasized that enforcement resources are prioritized for safety-critical matters such as illegal racing, and while visibility-related issues like sunshades are important, they are not a primary focus compared to more serious traffic violations





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Removable Window Sunshades Transport Minister Anthony Loke JPJ Enforcement Motor Vehicles Rules 1991 Driver Visibility

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