Transport Minister Anthony Loke Might Be on a Mission to Transform Commute Experiences in Kuala Lumpur with New Bus Stops and Station Investment

Transport Minister Anthony Loke's plan to construct 100 new shelters stops across the city, along with investments in various projects, aims to improve public transportation in Kuala Lumpur.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said that Kuala Lumpur residents will soon witness the addition of a total of 100 new sheltered bus stops , a part of a RM1.5mil investment to improve public transportation .

The new bus stops are planned to be located across the city within the next three months. The move aims to alleviate the inconvenience faced by commuters who have to wait for buses by the roadside. The new bus stops are a part of an infrastructure project in Segambut Utara KTM Komuter Station.

Railway Minister Anthony Loke emphasized that this project aims to increase the number of passengers switching from private vehicles to public transport, thereby reducing carbon emissions, lowering the risk of road accidents, and improving urban living conditions. The new station has been equipped with necessary facilities to minimize physical obstacles for people with disabilities.

Segambut Utara KTM Komuter Station is a 58th KTM Komuter station connecting passengers to several rail integration stations, such as Senggong, Kepong Sentral, Abdullah Hukum, and Subang Jaya. More than RM39mil, consisting of RM15mil from the national funds and RM24mil from private sectors, was invested in this project





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Public Transportation Bus Stops Infrastructure RM1.5Mil Segambut Utara KTM Komuter Station Urban Development Improving Quality Of Life In Urban. Environment Reducing Traffic Enhancing Reliability Reducing Carbon Emissions Private Vehicles Wellbeing Of People Employment

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