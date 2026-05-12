Training Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing in Langkawi Due to Engine Issues

A training aircraft from the Langkawi International Training Air Base was forced to make an emergency landing at the Langkawi Development Authority Stadium on Tuesday after experiencing engine power loss during routine exercises. The pilot followed protocols, alerting authorities and initiating a search for a safe landing site. An investigation team has been deployed to determine the cause of the malfunction.

LANGKAWI: A training aircraft operating from the Langkawi International Training Air Base (LTAB) was compelled to perform an emergency landing at the Langkawi Development Authority (Lada) Stadium on Tuesday, May 12.

The incident occurred after the aircraft encountered engine power complications during routine flight exercises. Langkawi OCPD Assistant Commissioner Khairul Azhar Nuruddin revealed that the pilot had successfully completed a training session from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM. Approximately at 10:20 AM, while navigating the Kuah airspace, the pilot identified a significant drop in engine power. Responding swiftly, the pilot alerted air traffic control and executed standard protocols to scout for a secure emergency landing location.

Assistant Commissioner Khairul confirmed that a specialized team from the Transport Ministry has since been mobilized to the site to thoroughly investigate the root cause of the malfunction. The aircraft was conducting regular training operations before the anomaly arose, raising questions about maintenance protocols and pilot response times under stressful flying conditions.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's defence minister expressed shock after Norway blocked a scheduled missile delivery intended for the country's LCS (Littoral Combat Ships) program. Senior officials are expected to address the implications of the delay on national defence准备. Concurrently, authorities in Penang have intensified protective measures for high-risk groups as the region grapples with severe weather events. Emergency tent cities have been established to ensure the safety of vulnerable populations, and disaster management teams are on high alert





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