Train services at JB Sentral Station to be temporarily suspended for RTS Link Project

Train services at JB Sentral Station will be temporarily suspended starting tomorrow to facilitate the launching of the truss structure for the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link Project. Passengers will continue their journey using the intermediary bus service provided between Kempas Baru Station and JB Sentral.

Kuala Lumpur , June 10 - Train services at JB Sentral Station will be temporarily suspended starting tomorrow to facilitate the launching of the truss structure for the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link Project.

During the closure period, passengers involved in the ETS EP9535 and EG9449 trains will continue their journey using the intermediary bus service provided between Kempas Baru Station and JB Sentral. Designated areas for passenger pick-up and drop-off will also be provided at both locations, with staff and ambassadors stationed at both stations to assist passengers. Passengers are advised to adhere to the signs and instructions from the staff to ensure safe and smooth movement during the closure period.

Affected passengers can contact the KTMB Call Centre at 03-9779 1200 for further information





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Kuala Lumpur JB Sentral Station Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RT Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) ETS EP9535 EG9449

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