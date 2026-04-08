Trailer Driver Charged with Murder in Fatal Segamat Crash

A trailer driver, Muhamad Shafiq, has been charged with murder in the Segamat Magistrate's Court following a fatal accident that resulted in the deaths of three family members. The accused faces severe penalties under Section 302 of the Penal Code. The case will be heard in the High Court.

Segamat : Muhamad Shafiq Salleh, a 29-year-old trailer driver, has been formally charged with murder in connection with a fatal traffic accident that tragically claimed the lives of three family members. The charges were presented at the Magistrate's Court in Segamat . The accused, upon hearing the charge read before Magistrate Amalina Johar, indicated his understanding by nodding. However, no plea was entered, as the gravity of the case dictates it will be heard in the High Court .

The incident occurred on April 2nd at approximately 3:50 PM, at KM212 of the Johor Baru-Seremban Road, near the Taman Golden Hill junction in Gemas Baharu. The victims, identified as K. Myakrishnan, 72; his wife S. Sevendai, 65; and Sevendai's brother S. Palamiandy, 75, were all killed in the devastating collision. The charges against Shafiq allege that he was responsible for causing their deaths, as confirmed by Bernama. This falls under Section 302 of the Penal Code, a serious offense carrying severe penalties. \The charges laid against Muhamad Shafiq under Section 302 of the Penal Code carry significant consequences. Depending on the court's decision, the penalties range from the death penalty to imprisonment of 30 to 40 years. Furthermore, if the death penalty is not imposed, a mandatory minimum sentence of 12 strokes of the cane will be enforced upon conviction. Considering the severity of the charges and potential penalties, the court denied bail for the accused. The legal proceedings are set to continue, with the next case mention scheduled for May 21st. This date is allocated to allow for the submission of crucial reports that are essential for the investigation and prosecution of the case. These include post-mortem reports, medical reports, forensic reports, pathology reports and reports from Puspakom, which assesses vehicle roadworthiness. The gathering and examination of these reports will provide the court with the necessary evidence to determine the circumstances of the crash and the accused's culpability. The courtroom was attended by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur ‘Aina Muhammad Ismail Tadj who represented the prosecution, while the accused, Muhamad Shafiq, was not represented by legal counsel. \The tragic accident resulted in not only the loss of three lives but also caused injuries to two other individuals. The trailer driven by the accused collided with the rear of the van carrying the victims near the Taman Golden Hill junction in Gemas Baharu, causing the devastating crash. The impact was such that three members of a family were instantly killed. The extensive damage caused by the collision underscores the severity of the incident and reinforces the importance of thorough investigations and legal proceedings. The legal process is now underway to determine the extent of Shafiq's responsibility. The involvement of various reports, including forensic and medical analysis, illustrates the commitment to establishing the exact sequence of events and their underlying causes. This is crucial for a fair and just verdict. The legal and investigatory efforts, including the reports, all contribute to ensuring that justice will be served to the victims and their families. The court's commitment to gathering and analyzing essential reports, such as post-mortem, medical, forensic, pathology, and Puspakom reports, indicates that the authorities are taking the case with the utmost seriousness





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Traffic Accident Murder Charge Segamat Court Penal Code

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