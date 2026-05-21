Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of 18-Year-Old Malaysian Son

A horrific road accident in Terengganu, Malaysia, has claimed the life of an 18-year-old son, leaving his father devastated. The accident involved a Nissan Vannette van and a Volkswagen Golf GTI, resulting in the death of the son and the father's emotional trauma.

Wah Tee Tun, an electrician, is still reeling from the horrific accident that took the life of his 18-year-old son, Wah Han Keong. The tragic incident occurred on May 19th near Kampung Losong Panglima Perang in Terengganu, Malaysia .

Wah Tee Tun recounted the harrowing scene to Sinar Harian, describing the moment he discovered his son's decapitated body. He had been traveling in a Nissan Vannette van with his son when it collided with a Volkswagen Golf GTI. The impact caused a streetlight pole to collapse, fatally injuring Han Keong. The accident sparked an outpouring of grief online, with many Malaysians expressing their condolences to the devastated family.

The Kuala Terengganu district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Azli Mohd Noor, stated that the Volkswagen Golf GTI allegedly lost control before the collision. Han Keong's remains were sent to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The teenager, who was an electrical wiring worker, had dreams of pursuing automotive studies at a polytechnic college. He had applied for a program in either Dungun or Kota Bharu.

An eyewitness, Norharizan Hassan, came forward with her account of the accident, describing her emotional response to the scene. She stated that she felt a strong connection to the victim, prompting her to cover his severed head. Norharizan also attempted to comfort Wah Tee Tun, who was in shock after the accident. The case is currently under investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987





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