Tragedy Strikes Nan Province: Pickup Truck Plunge Claims Nine Lives, Injures Fourteen

A devastating road accident in Nan province's Pua district has resulted in the tragic deaths of nine villagers and left fourteen others injured. A pickup truck, overloaded with local residents returning from a fishing trip, veered off a steep downhill section of Highway 1256, striking a guardrail and overturning. Authorities are investigating the cause, with speed, potential brake failure, road conditions, and visibility being considered.

A horrific road accident on a perilous downhill stretch of Highway 1256 in Nan’s Pua district on Saturday evening has claimed the lives of nine villagers and left fourteen others with serious injuries. The devastating incident occurred near the Huai Yen curve, at kilometre 8+700, a notoriously challenging section of the Pua–Doi Phu Kha National Park–Bo Kluea route, close to the villages of Ban Na Lae and Ban Mon.

Rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, working tirelessly to extract the injured passengers and transport them to Somdet Phra Yuppharat Pua Hospital for urgent medical attention. The grim recovery operation underscored the severity of the crash, with fatalities confirmed by local authorities. The ill-fated vehicle, identified as a grey Toyota pickup truck driven by a 47-year-old male resident of Pua district, was reportedly carrying a large group of fellow villagers. They had embarked on a journey to Bo Kluea district for a day of recreational fishing and were on their return home when the catastrophic event unfolded. Eyewitness accounts and initial police assessments suggest the pickup truck may have lost control on the steep, winding descent. It is believed to have veered sharply, colliding with a roadside guardrail before flipping over. The impact was so violent that several occupants were tragically ejected from the rear of the truck, highlighting the extreme dangers of overcrowding and potential vehicle malfunctions. Investigators have launched a comprehensive inquiry to determine the precise cause of this tragic loss of life. Several factors are under scrutiny, including the possibility of excessive speed being a contributing element, particularly given the steep gradient of the road. The condition of the vehicle's braking system is also a key area of investigation, as a mechanical failure on such a descent could have dire consequences. Furthermore, officials are examining the road conditions at the time of the incident, considering any potential hazards such as debris or uneven surfaces. Visibility, which can be compromised in mountainous regions, especially during the evening, is also being assessed. However, as of the latest reports, the exact cause has not yet been definitively established, leaving the community grappling with grief and demanding answers. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of adhering to speed limits, ensuring vehicle roadworthiness, and prioritizing safety on the nation's roadways, especially in challenging terrains. The local community is deeply mourning the loss of their neighbours and friends, and this tragedy is expected to prompt a renewed focus on road safety initiatives in the region





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