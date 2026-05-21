Traffic Lights & Green Lane Concept: Journalist's Ideas Lead to Safety and Congestion Relief

Journalist Ishak Mohamed Salleh's ideas for traffic light and green lane concepts have significantly improved transportation safety and efficiency in Malaysia. His observations and concerns led to the introduction of traffic light flashing sequences and the development of a green lane system at border crossings, benefiting countless road users and contributing to safer roads.

Melaka: An idea started by a journalist nearly three decades ago led to the concept of traffic lights in Malaysia today. Ishak Mohamed Salleh , a reporter for a Malay language daily newspaper, proposed that traffic lights should flash five times before changing color to encourage drivers to slow down, a practice that has since been implemented nationwide and widely adopted.

His second idea, a green lane concept at the Johor-Singapore Causeway, aimed to separate different categories of vehicles at the border crossing, improving the flow of traffic





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