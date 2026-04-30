Traditional Hotels Remain Relevant Amidst Rise of Unregulated Homestays and Booking Platforms

As online booking platforms and homestays grow in popularity, traditional hotels are doubling down on safety, regulation, and comprehensive guest experiences to maintain their relevance. Industry leaders warn that the lack of oversight for alternative accommodations creates unfair competition and poses risks to consumers.

The relevance of traditional hotels remains firmly intact despite the proliferation of alternative accommodations such as online booking platforms and homestays. While these platforms offer lower prices and greater flexibility, they also introduce a spectrum of risks for consumers.

A primary concern is the lack of clear regulatory oversight for some operators, raising significant issues regarding safety, service quality, and consumer protection. This unregulated environment creates an uneven playing field, where established hotels must comply with stringent laws while many short-term rental operators operate without licenses, evade taxes, and follow no standardized guidelines.

The absence of mandatory safety protocols, such as fire safety certificates, regular inspections, and emergency response training, leaves guests vulnerable in unlicensed accommodations, a stark contrast to the rigorous standards maintained by the hotel industry. Chow Ling Tze, Managing Director of Geo Resort & Hotel, elaborates on this disparity, emphasizing that hotels are bound by a comprehensive framework of regulations designed to ensure guest safety and well-being.

Unlike homestays, hotels must adhere to strict requirements including fire safety certifications, periodic inspections, and the establishment of Emergency Response Teams (ERT). Staff undergo regular drills, including fire evacuation procedures and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training, to ensure preparedness for any unforeseen incident. These procedures are executed periodically and according to set standards, allowing for quick and orderly action in the event of an unwanted incident involving guests.

Furthermore, safety and hygiene practices are continuously strengthened through rigorous training and internal audits. This covers aspects of food handling, space sanitation, and compliance with public health guidelines, all aimed at guaranteeing the well-being and comfort of guests throughout their stay.

This comprehensive approach is a key differentiator between hotel services and rental accommodations, as hotels operate with professional systems, training, and continuous monitoring, whereas other short-term rentals often rely on the individual management of owners who may lack the same level of safety training and operational standards. Ling Tze notes that not all operators on booking apps or homestays comply with these essential practices. Some are unlicensed, do not pay taxes, and operate without clear guidelines.

This creates unfair competition for the hotel industry, which is bound by numerous legal compliance requirements. Consumers also face risks such as last-minute booking cancellations, misrepresented locations or amenities, and an inability to contact the property owner. Ling Tze shares a personal anecdote of a negative experience using a booking application in Geneva, where the reservation could not be used because the owner was unreachable.

In contrast, hotels offer a guarantee of a safer and more comprehensive experience, something unlicensed accommodations struggle to match. At Geo Resort & Hotel, every aspect is designed based on the real-world experience of a hotel guest. Facilities like meeting rooms, restaurants, and banquet halls are vital revenue streams for a hotel's operational sustainability. He highlights custom-made mattresses and pillows as a signature feature, receiving feedback that they are comparable to five-star hotels.

Another unique advantage is the water pressure system, engineered with three separate pipes to ensure stable and strong water flow at all times, a small but significant detail for guest comfort. The hotel's colonial-inspired design, which is evergreen and classic, provides an elegant and comfortable atmosphere that remains relevant across time, unlike overly futuristic designs.

Addressing industry challenges, Ling Tze acknowledges that budget hotel segments are most affected by competition from homestays that offer much lower prices without bearing the costs of compliance. He urges the government to introduce stricter baseline guidelines to regulate homestay operations, arguing that the sector cannot be left too free and needs guidelines to control safety, taxes, and accommodation capacity. Despite these challenges, he is confident the hospitality industry will endure through strategic approaches, including diversifying services.

Hotels can no longer rely solely on room sales; they must offer additional facilities such as meeting rooms, event packages, and halal-certified restaurants. At his hotel, these facilities are crucial for operational continuity. The location of Geo Resort & Hotel, not too far from Kuala Lumpur and set in a pleasant highland environment, remains a major draw.

Ling Tze believes that by focusing on professional service, safety, and unique guest experiences, traditional hotels can maintain their relevance and competitive edge in an evolving market, proving that while alternative accommodations offer affordability, they cannot replicate the comprehensive security, reliability, and structured service of a regulated hotel





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