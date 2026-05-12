Traditional Couple in Terengganu Preserves Art of Making Nisan Kerek Candy

A 74-year-old man and his wife continue an age-old tradition of producing nisan kerek, a traditional sugar candy, using palm sap and charcoal stoves in Marang, Terengganu. Maintaining methods passed down for generations, they face modern competition while sustaining a demand for their authentic product.

In amidst the wave of modernization sweeping through traditional food industries, a married couple in Kampung Batangan, Marang, Terengganu, have remained steadfast in preserving the old methods of making authentic nisan kerek candy.

Mohd Azam Ismail, 74, and his wife Esah Adam, 71, have been using traditional charcoal stoves to produce the unique sugar candy for over 40 years, cherishing a practice passed down through generations. Esah Adam recently demonstrated her expertise by pouring hot syrup into a *'kerek'** mold to cool it, part of the intricate process of making the candies.

According to Mohd Azam, their daily routine begins at dawn when he climbs coconut trees to collect palm sap, the primary ingredient for the nisan kerek. Despite his age, he remains committed to climbing the trees to sustain his family’s small-scale livelihood. By 8 am, the process of boiling the sap over a charcoal stove begins, taking about three hours to thicken. The mixture is then poured into *'kerek'* molds made from betel leaves, which the couple cultivates themselves.

The entire production process is carried out by the couple without external help, ensuring the candies retain their original flavor and quality. Mohd Azam highlights that their 10 coconut trees provide a sufficient daily supply of sap. They produce around 100 pieces of nisan kerek each day, selling them in bulk from their home for RM1.50 per piece, or at lower wholesale prices depending on the quantity ordered.

Despite competition from modern producers using gas stoves, their traditional approach has maintained a loyal customer base, with many orders coming from nearby regions such as Kemaman, Jertih, and Kuantan, Pahang





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Turyantan Local Culture Handmade Candies Traditional Industry Coconut Palm

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