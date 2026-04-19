Trader Loses RM25,280 in Sophisticated Harumanis Mango Online Scam

A trader has been defrauded of RM25,280 after falling victim to a cunning online scam involving Harumanis mangoes. The syndicate utilized a QR code payment method, which subsequently rendered the victim's phone unresponsive, allowing for unauthorized withdrawals.

A local trader has fallen victim to an elaborate online scam involving the sale of Harumanis mangoes, resulting in a significant financial loss of RM25,280. The incident, which highlights the growing sophistication of digital fraud, occurred when the 53-year-old victim encountered an advertisement for the popular fruit on Facebook.

Intrigued by the offer, the trader initiated contact with the purported seller, unaware that he was about to become ensnared in a fraudulent operation orchestrated by a syndicate. The scam unfolded when the suspect directed the victim to a payment link via WhatsApp, which prominently featured a quick response (QR) code. Upon scanning the QR code, a critical moment of vulnerability arose: the victim's mobile phone unexpectedly became unresponsive for approximately 20 minutes. This period of technological paralysis appears to have been exploited by the scammers to execute their illicit transactions. It was only after regaining control of his device that the victim contacted his bank, Maybank, to investigate the matter. His worst fears were confirmed when he was informed of three unauthorized withdrawals from his account, totaling RM8,264, RM8,642, and RM8,374 respectively. The cumulative sum of these fraudulent transactions amounted to the substantial loss of RM25,280, prompting the victim to file a formal report with the Kuala Terengganu District Police yesterday evening. The Kuala Terengganu District Police Chief, ACP Azli Mohd Noor, confirmed the details of the case, emphasizing the victim's prompt reporting of the incident. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities urging the public to exercise extreme caution when engaging in online transactions, particularly those involving QR codes, as they can be a vector for malware and unauthorized fund transfers. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the persistent threats posed by online scams and the importance of maintaining vigilance in the digital age. The syndicate's method of using a QR code for payment, followed by a period of device incapacitation, suggests a well-coordinated and technically adept operation designed to exploit unsuspecting consumers. The rapid nature of the unauthorized withdrawals, discovered only after the victim regained access to his phone, underscores the speed at which such scams can operate. The police are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the individuals responsible and dismantle the syndicate responsible for this sophisticated fraud. Victims of such scams are encouraged to report incidents immediately to the authorities to aid in investigations and prevent further exploitation of others. The allure of popular produce like Harumanis mangoes can unfortunately be a powerful lure for scammers, preying on consumer demand and seasonal availability. The use of social media platforms for advertising, coupled with the convenience of QR code payments, creates a seemingly legitimate facade for these criminal activities. However, the vulnerability introduced by scanning unfamiliar QR codes, especially when directly solicited by a seller, cannot be overstated. The fact that the victim's phone became unresponsive highlights a potential malware component or a method of disabling the device temporarily to facilitate the fraudulent transactions without immediate detection by the user. This level of technical manipulation is a concerning development in the landscape of online fraud. The swiftness with which the three transactions were executed also points to a well-established network capable of rapidly draining funds once access is gained. The police's involvement and the ongoing investigation aim to shed more light on the specific techniques employed by this syndicate and to bring them to justice. Meanwhile, consumers are advised to be highly skeptical of unsolicited offers, especially those that pressure for immediate payment via QR codes. Always verify the legitimacy of sellers and platforms, and avoid scanning QR codes from unknown sources. Understanding the risks associated with digital payment methods is paramount in protecting oneself from financial harm in an increasingly interconnected world. The current economic climate, where individuals may be seeking good deals on desirable products, can make them more susceptible to the persuasive tactics of scammers. The Harumanis mangoes, known for their premium quality and often higher price point, present an attractive target for such scams, promising a desirable product at a potentially enticing price, which ultimately proves to be a deceptive lure. The police's appeal for public vigilance is a crucial step in combating these evolving threats. The sheer audacity of the scam, from the initial social media advertisement to the sophisticated disabling of the victim's phone and subsequent fund transfers, paints a grim picture of the criminal ingenuity at play. The RM25,280 loss represents not just a financial setback for the victim but also a significant emotional and psychological toll. The incident serves as a critical case study for law enforcement and consumer protection agencies to develop more robust strategies for identifying and neutralizing such scams





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Online Scam Harumanis Mangoes QR Code Fraud Cybercrime Financial Loss

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