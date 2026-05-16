Trade Tensions and US-Iran Concerns Prompt Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono's Statement

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono's statement at the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi highlighted the detrimental effects of unilateral protectionist measures and disproportionate trade tariffs on the global trading system and supply chains. He emphasized the importance of BRICS in preserving a 'fair, open and non-discriminatory' trading system and the World Trade Organisation, while discussing the growing tension in the global economy due to tariff conflicts and dissatisfaction with US import tariff policies. Meanwhile, the spike in oil prices following the US-Iran combat was also a topic of concern.

JAKARTA (Bernama-Sputnik/RIA Novosti): Unilateral protectionist measures and disproportionate trade tariffs undermine the global trading system and disrupt supply chains , particularly in developing countries, said Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono on Friday.

At the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, he mentioned that BRICS plays a key role in defending a 'fair, open and non-discriminatory trading system' with the World Trade Organisation at its core, following rising pressure from tariff conflicts in the global economy and some member states’ dissatisfaction with US import tariff policies. The remarks come amid growing concerns over US-Iran combat, which has led to a spike in oil prices





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Unilateral Protectionist Measures Disproportionate Trade Tariffs Global Trading System Supply Chains Multilateral Trading System World Trade Organisation BRICS Trump Marco Rubio Chinese Sanctions Sabah Tourism Standards Petroleum Prices Uncertainty

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