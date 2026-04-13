TP-Link and UiTM Forge Strategic Partnership to Equip Students with Enterprise Networking Skills

TP-Link Distribution Malaysia Sdn Bhd and Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) have entered into a strategic partnership to equip students with industry-ready enterprise networking skills. The collaboration includes hands-on experience with enterprise-grade infrastructure, Omada by TP-Link deployments in labs, and pathways to certification and internship opportunities. The aim is to bridge the gap between academic theory and real-world industrial requirements, preparing students for the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

TP-Link Distribution Malaysia Sdn Bhd and Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) have solidified a strategic partnership designed to empower students with indispensable, industry-ready enterprise networking skills.

This collaborative effort was formalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday, April 10th, in Shah Alam, outlining a three-year commitment aimed at effectively bridging the chasm between theoretical academic concepts and the practical demands of the professional industrial sector. This initiative signifies a commitment to ensuring that UiTM students are equipped not just with theoretical knowledge but also with invaluable hands-on experience, providing them direct access to enterprise-grade infrastructure and a clearly defined pathway to globally recognized industry certifications, significantly enhancing their employability and career prospects in the competitive technology landscape. The collaboration is a testament to the belief in fostering a learning environment that closely mirrors the real-world operational scenarios encountered within professional business environments. The partnership will facilitate the comprehensive training of UiTM students, allowing them to familiarize themselves with the same cutting-edge hardware and software solutions employed across diverse industries. At the core of this transformative partnership lies the strategic deployment of Omada by TP-Link enterprise networking solutions within UiTM's dedicated laboratories. This strategic installation provides UiTM students with the unique opportunity to train and gain practical experience using the very same technology that is currently utilized in professional business environments across the globe. This hands-on training is meticulously designed to complement a robust curriculum of technical workshops and a structured pathway specifically tailored toward achieving the Omada Certified Network Administrator (OCNA) certification. The OCNA certification is an industry-recognized credential that validates the holder's proficiency in networking fundamentals and Omada platform management, adding significant value to their resumes and allowing them to be recognized in the industry. Furthermore, the partnership extends beyond merely providing access to hardware and software; it actively fosters a pathway for direct industry experience. This is to be achieved through internship programs and industrial training opportunities, effectively linking students with the industry and creating invaluable networking opportunities. This facet of the partnership is intended to seamlessly transition students from the academic environment into the professional realm, providing practical application of their learned skills. The establishment of this partnership builds upon the success that TP-Link has previously enjoyed through a similar partnership with Universiti Malaya, where more than 500 students have already successfully participated in comparable certification programs and gained invaluable experiences and insight to the industry. The collaborative partnership between TP-Link and UiTM is a proactive response to the increasingly sophisticated digital landscape. UiTM Vice-Chancellor, Prof Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib @ Sahibuddin, emphasized the importance of ensuring that graduates are well-equipped with both robust academic knowledge and practical skills, especially when adapting to a rapidly evolving digital landscape. He highlighted the significance of partnerships such as this one, in facilitating the alignment of the university's academic programs to correspond more closely with the latest technological advancements and the ever-changing industry expectations and requirements. This strategic alignment is a critical component in ensuring that UiTM graduates are not only academically sound but also immediately employable upon graduation. Furthermore, the MoU extends its scope to include collaborative joint research initiatives, providing avenues for consultations, and facilitating a valuable exchange of knowledge between the experienced engineers at TP-Link and the esteemed faculty members at UiTM. This collaborative approach enhances the overall educational and research environment, promoting innovation and collaboration within the network infrastructure sector. This strategic partnership represents a commitment to preparing future leaders for the challenges and opportunities in the enterprise networking sector





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TP-Link Uitm Enterprise Networking OCNA Certification Education

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