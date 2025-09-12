Toyota GR Yaris Gets An Aero Performance Package

Toyota has unveiled a new aerodynamic performance package for its GR Yaris hot hatchback. The package includes six components designed to enhance the car's handling capabilities.

The package comprises six distinct components meticulously designed to optimize the GR Yaris's aerodynamic performance. Starting at the front, the package features a ducted aluminum bonnet modeled after the one found on the GRMN Yaris.

Toyota claims this bonnet, developed through extensive use in the Japanese Rally Championship, improves cooling performance by efficiently discharging heat from the engine bay. Downforce generation is also a key focus, with a front lip spoiler added to enhance the overall aerodynamic balance of the GR Yaris. According to Toyota, this spoiler was incorporated based on valuable feedback from professional racing driver Oshima, contributing to a reduction in lift at the front of the vehicle, ultimately improving its stability.Further enhancing airflow management, the package includes front fender ducts positioned aft of the front wheels. These ducts release accumulated air from the front wheelhouses, resulting in improved steering feel during heavy braking when the front of the car dives, as well as enhanced handling stability upon corner entry. To optimize airflow along the GR Yaris's underbody, a set of fuel tank under-covers is added. Inspired by the flat-bottom shape commonly found in racing car fuel tanks, these under-covers promote smoother air flow, contributing to reduced drag. At the rear, the package incorporates rear bumper ducts designed to minimize the bumper's parachute effect, further reducing the drag coefficient. Completing the aerodynamic upgrades at the rear, a newly added adjustable rear wing provides additional downforce and fine-tuned aerodynamic performance.





Toyota GR Yaris Aerodynamic Package Performance Hot Hatchback

