Toyota GR Yaris Gains Aero Performance Package, Enhancing Aerodynamics

The Toyota GR Yaris receives a new Aero performance package, featuring six aerodynamic upgrades designed to improve both handling and straight-line performance. The package includes a ducted aluminum bonnet, a front lip spoiler, front fender ducts, fuel tank undercovers, rear bumper ducts, and an adjustable rear wing.

The Toyota GR Yaris Aero performance package is designed to enhance the hot hatch's already impressive performance capabilities. Comprising six aerodynamic enhancements, the package is aimed at improving both handling and straight-line performance. First in line is the ducted aluminum bonnet, inspired by the GRMN Yaris and developed through feedback from the Japanese Rally Championship. This bonnet aims to improve cooling performance by efficiently discharging heat from the engine bay.

Downforce is also a key focus, with a front lip spoiler added to suppress lift at the front of the car, based on input from professional racing driver Oshima. This spoiler contributes to the overall aerodynamic balance of the GR Yaris.Moving further down the car, front fender ducts help release accumulated air from the front wheelhouses. This, according to Toyota, improves steering feel during heavy braking and aids handling stability when entering corners. Underneath the car, a set of fuel tank undercovers optimizes airflow along the underbody, mimicking the flat-bottom shape found on racing car fuel tanks. At the rear, rear bumper ducts are incorporated to reduce the bumper's parachute effect, ultimately lowering the car's drag coefficient. This enhancement is specifically developed to withstand the demanding conditions of motorsport. Finally, an adjustable rear wing is added to the rear of the car's roof, further enhancing the aerodynamic performance. It's important to note that the Aero performance package does not affect the car's powertrain or suspension components. The GR Yaris's powerful 304 PS engine and 400 Nm of torque remain unchanged, along with the transmission options: a six-speed manual (iMT) with auto-blip or an eight-speed automatic with the GR-Four multi-plate clutch AWD driveline and Torsen front and rear LSDs. The suspension configuration, consisting of MacPherson struts in front and a double wishbone layout at the rear, remains untouched, paired with 225/40R18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres on 8J-wide BBS forged aluminum wheels. Braking performance is maintained with ventilated discs and four-pot calipers at the front and two-pot calipers at the rear. The facelifted Toyota GR Yaris with the Aero performance package in Japan starts at 4,055,000 yen (RM115,744) for the six-speed manual RC variant and 4,405,000 yen (RM125,734) for the eight-speed automatic. The higher-grade RZ trim, equipped with the Aero performance package, is priced at 5,475,000 yen (RM156,275), while the 8AT version of the RZ is 5,825,000 yen (RM166,266)





