Toyota bZ7 EV Dimensions Revealed: Huawei Tech and Minimalist Design

The Toyota bZ7 EV, developed in collaboration with Guangzhou Automobile Group and GAC-Toyota, has revealed its exterior dimensions and is set to launch in China later this year. The bZ7 is equipped with a Huawei-developed motor and features a minimalist cabin design.

A filing with China 's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has revealed the exterior dimensions of the Toyota bZ7 electric vehicle . The bZ7 measures 5,130 mm long, 1,965 mm wide, and 1,506 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 3,020 mm. This size places it in a similar category to other Chinese electric vehicle s.

Developed in collaboration between Guangzhou Automobile Group and GAC-Toyota, the bZ7 is reported to utilize a Huawei-engineered motor producing 207 kW (282 PS), enabling the fastback EV to reach a claimed top speed of 190 km/h. Details regarding the Toyota bZ7's powertrain remain limited. Beyond the drive motor, the bZ7 incorporates further Huawei technology. It features the Huawei Harmony operating system for its infotainment system, and the top trim level is said to include Huawei-sourced Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) equipment, including a roof-mounted lidar unit. Earlier previews of the bZ7 have hinted at a minimalist cabin design. This includes a large infotainment screen, a slim display for the driver's instrumentation, and a head-up display, which are common features among contemporary Chinese automakers.The floating centre console accommodates wireless smartphone charging situated just behind the dashboard, with storage space underneath. Ambient lighting is incorporated into the dashboard and door cards of the bZ7, and in a display at Auto Shanghai 2025, the bZ7 cabin appeared to feature open-pore wood trim. The Toyota bZ7 EV is scheduled for its market launch in China during the fourth quarter of this year. This will expand upon their existing lineup





