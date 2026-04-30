Tourism Minister Questions Selective Criticism of Water Festivals

Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing defends the Rain Rave Water Music Festival and questions the criticism leveled against it, pointing to similar events held in Kedah without the same level of opposition. He urges for a focus on collaboration and economic recovery rather than political point-scoring.

Kuala Lumpur – The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing , has raised concerns regarding the inconsistent criticism directed towards the organization of tourism events in specific states.

He highlighted that events like water festivals are frequently used as political fodder, despite similar occurrences in other regions. The Minister emphasized a stance of respect for all religions, stating that individuals are welcome to participate if their faith allows, and conversely, events should not be attended where religious permissions are not granted. He expressed bewilderment over the recent large-scale celebration of Songkran in Kedah on April 18th, noting the use of fire hoses to spray water during the festivities.

He questioned the selective outrage, asking why the same concerns aren't raised when similar events occur in Kedah, a state governed by PAS. He pointed out that Langkawi is also now planning a similar event with the approval of the Kedah state government. The Minister made these remarks following the launch of the Rain Rave Water Music Festival 2026 in Bukit Bintang. Prior to the festival’s launch, several Members of Parliament and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) had called for its cancellation.

The festival also drew attention from the Federal Territory Islamic Affairs Department (JAWI), which expressed concerns that the event could lead to moral decay and negatively impact societal values. Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing urged all parties to focus on their respective duties and responsibilities rather than engaging in blame games. He directly questioned the silence surrounding the Kedah Songkran festival, asking why there were no calls for the Menteri Besar to resign in that instance.

He reiterated his belief that the issue is being unnecessarily politicized. The Minister underscored his commitment to promoting tourism in Langkawi to stimulate the local economy and expressed hope for collaborative efforts from all stakeholders, particularly in the face of current economic challenges. He believes that a unified approach to boosting the tourism sector is crucial for economic recovery and growth.

He further stated that the focus should be on creating positive experiences and attracting visitors while respecting cultural sensitivities and religious beliefs. The Minister’s comments reflect a broader concern about the politicization of cultural events and the need for consistent application of standards across all states and regions. He emphasized the importance of fostering a supportive environment for tourism development and ensuring that all stakeholders work together to achieve common goals.

He also highlighted the economic benefits of tourism and the need to prioritize initiatives that can create jobs and generate revenue for local communities. The Minister’s message is a call for unity, responsibility, and a pragmatic approach to tourism development in Malaysia





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Tourism Malaysia Water Festival Kedah Songkran Rain Rave Politics Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing JAWI Langkawi

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