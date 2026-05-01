Tourism Minister Defends Rain Rave Water Music Festival Amid Controversy

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing calls for an end to the politicization of the Rain Rave Water Music Festival (RRWMF), emphasizing its economic benefits and cultural significance. The three-day event in Bukit Bintang features international DJs, local artists, and cultural performances, despite facing criticism from religious groups and the public. Tiong clarifies that RRWMF is not a Songkran festival and reassures attendees of safety measures while encouraging respect for diverse viewpoints.

The Rain Rave Water Music Festival ( RRWMF ) is a vibrant three-day event held in Bukit Bintang , Kuala Lumpur, from April 30 to May 2, featuring an impressive lineup of international DJs, an all-female DJ collective, local performers, and cultural acts.

The festival has sparked both excitement and controversy, with Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing urging critics to refrain from politicizing the event. He emphasized that RRWMF is designed to boost the local economy and provide entertainment for the public during the Labour Day holiday, while also benefiting local traders in the area. Tiong encouraged skeptics to engage directly with the vendors, who are reportedly reaping the rewards of increased foot traffic and sales.

The minister also clarified that RRWMF is not a Songkran festival, despite some public misconceptions, and assured attendees that safety measures are a top priority. The festival has faced opposition from various groups, including the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi), which expressed concerns about its potential impact on moral standards and social norms. Tiong addressed these criticisms by questioning the apparent double standard, noting that the Songkran Festival in Kedah, held on April 18, did not face similar backlash.

He reiterated that RRWMF is a water-themed music festival and not a religious or cultural event, inviting those who are comfortable with the concept to attend while respecting the choices of those who prefer not to participate. The minister also highlighted the festival’s role in offering locals an affordable alternative to international travel, allowing them to experience a water festival without leaving the country.

Despite the controversy, RRWMF continues to draw crowds, showcasing a diverse range of musical talent and cultural performances. The event is part of a broader effort to revitalize Malaysia’s tourism and arts sectors, with organizers and supporters hoping it will set a precedent for future festivals that balance entertainment, economic growth, and cultural sensitivity





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Rain Rave Water Music Festival RRWMF Tourism Minister Bukit Bintang Controversy

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