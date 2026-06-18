Tourism Malaysia to Boost Wellness and Health-Based Products to Attract More Foreign Visitors in 2026

Tourism Malaysia is ramping up promotion of local wellness and health products like stingless bee honey and Tongkat Ali to attract more foreign visitors ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026. The MyTreasure platform at KLIA 2 merges souvenirs with health-focused items, offering travelers a final stop to purchase authentic Malaysian goods. Officials stress that these products not only serve as meaningful souvenirs but also act as cultural ambassadors, spreading Malaysia's image abroad through the stories and experiences they represent.

Tourism Malaysia is intensifying its promotion of local wellness and health-based products as part of efforts to attract more foreign visitors ahead of the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (TMM 2026).

According to Tourism Malaysia Director-General Mohd. Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim, products such as stingless bee honey, Tongkat Ali, durian, and various other local goods will be featured prominently in overseas tourism sales missions. This approach aims to position Malaysia not only as a tourist destination but also as a country rich in natural health and wellness offerings.

He emphasized that these products will be continuously promoted during every international sales mission to highlight Malaysia's unique wellness attractions, which have strong potential to appeal to international travelers. The initiative, including the launch of the MyTreasure platform at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA 2), serves as a combined souvenir and health-focused marketplace for international visitors. He noted that tourists often seek souvenirs to bring home, and local health-based products provide added value and a memorable connection to Malaysia.

The MyTreasure platform helps introduce Malaysian products to global travelers by merging the concepts of souvenirs and wellness in a single accessible outlet. Meanwhile, JYY Group Executive Chairman Alan Tan pointed out that Malaysia possesses many unique products that remain unknown internationally, and initiatives like MyTreasure offer a vital platform to showcase these treasures. With millions of passengers passing through KLIA 2 annually, the goal is to make MyTreasure a final memorable stop for tourists before they depart.

Tan stressed that Malaysia is more than just Musang King durian; the country has a wealth of heritage and natural products worthy of global recognition. Both officials expressed hope that more local companies will introduce products based on Malaysia's natural resources to support the national tourism promotion. They highlighted that when tourists bring these items home, they also carry stories and experiences of Malaysia, indirectly promoting the country worldwide.

The collective effort underscores Malaysia's strategy to diversify its tourism appeal by tapping into the growing global interest in health, wellness, and authentic local products. This move is expected to enhance the country's tourism revenue and strengthen its reputation as a destination offering both cultural richness and natural health benefits.

The MyTreasure launch at KLIA 2 symbolizes a practical step toward integrating local wellness products into the tourist experience, ensuring that visitors have access to meaningful, health-oriented souvenirs that represent Malaysia's natural heritage. As the 2026 target approaches, ongoing collaborations between Tourism Malaysia and private enterprises will likely expand the reach of these products in key international markets, ultimately contributing to a sustainable boost in foreign tourist arrivals





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Tourism Malaysia Visit Malaysia 2026 Wellness Products Health-Based Souvenirs Mytreasure KLIA 2 Stingless Bee Honey Tongkat Ali Local Products International Promotion

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