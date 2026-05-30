Tour Bus Overturns on Genting Highlands Descent, Six Nepali Nationals Injured

Six Nepali nationals were injured after a tour bus overturned in a multi-vehicle accident on the Genting Highlands downhill road in Bentong, Pahang. The crash also involved a second tour bus and a Perodua Aruz SUV. All other passengers and occupants escaped without harm.

A tour bus and a Perodua Aruz SUV were involved in an accident while descending the Genting Highlands in Bentong , Pahang . The incident occurred at approximately 5:29 PM today along the Genting Highlands -Genting Sempah downhill road at kilometer 15.

According to Malaysia's Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Pahang Operations Assistant Director Mohd. Salahuddin Isa, the emergency call was received at 5:29 PM, and a team from the Genting Highlands Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was dispatched to the scene. The accident involved three vehicles: two tour buses and a Perodua Aruz. One of the tour buses, carrying 37 passengers, overturned, resulting in injuries to six Nepali nationals.

The remaining 29 passengers and the driver were reported safe. The second tour bus, driven by a local man, was carrying 33 foreign passengers-24 from Bangladesh and nine from Nepal-all of whom were safe and uninjured. Regarding the SUV, three occupants were involved: one was injured while the other two were safe. All victims managed to exit their vehicles before rescue teams arrived.

The injured individuals were handed over to the Ministry of Health for further medical treatment at a hospital





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Genting Highlands Bentong Pahang Tour Bus Accident Perodua Aruz Nepali Nationals JBPM Road Accident Vehicle Overturn

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