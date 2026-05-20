Tour Bus Operators Struggle as Diesel Subsidy Mechanisms Exclude Them

Tour bus operators are facing difficult times as they have been left out of the targeted diesel subsidy mechanism, leading to a significant rise in operating costs. The industry is struggling to meet the increasing demands and may ultimately affect the government's efforts to promote the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign.

Tour bus operators struggling with costs rise after being left out of the targeted diesel subsidy mechanism . Operating costs risen by 75% with diesel accounting for between 40% and 60% of overall operating expenses.

If this situation continues, it can affect 12,000 small and medium enterprises and undermine government's efforts to promote Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign. Tour bus operators face difficulties as they are not eligible for targeted subsidies. Dr Wee Ka Siong proposes placing tour buses under Subsidised Diesel Control System 2.0 as best solution at the moment





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tour Bus Operators Diesel Subsidy Mechanism Operating Costs Visit Malaysia Year 2026 Campaign Tour Bus Operators Consortium Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azi Tourism Arts And Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Si

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China Stocks Struggle; Hong Kong Shares Rise Amid US-China Summit Outcomes, Global Bond SelloffChina's blue-chip and Shanghai Composite indices decline 0.5% and remain flat, respectively. Hong Kong benchmark HANGSENG rises 0.4%. Investors remain cautious as surging bond yields pressure Asian equities. Rare earth stocks decline as Australia orders divestment. US President Donald Trump's visit with China has failed to achieve breakthroughs on trade, keeping investors on the sidelines. Bank stocks lead gains in Hong Kong. Standard Chartered Bank announces plan to achieve higher returns through role cuts.

Read more »

French singer-actor Patrick Bruel rejects sexual assault allegations, starts tourFrench singer and actor Patrick Bruel, who has a history of top-selling albums and film appearances, faces at least four investigations for sexual assault in France and Belgium, despite his protest of innocence. He plans to start a concert tour in June despite the allegations.

Read more »

Why Some Mothers Struggle To Produce Enough Breast Milk - Dr Nisa KhalilDr Nisa Khalil, a pediatrician, discusses the physiological condition called Insufficient Glandular Tissue (IGT) which can prevent enough milk production in some mothers. She emphasizes the need for self-compassion and understanding that effort alone is not always enough.

Read more »

Silent struggle: Don't brush off sexual harassment against menEmpathy should be the first response for any victim who comes forward.

Read more »