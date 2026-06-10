Tottenham Sign Bournemouth Defender Senesi on Free Transfer to Bolster Defence

Tottenham Hotspur have bolstered their defensive ranks with the signing of experienced Argentine centre-back Marcos Senesi from AFC Bournemouth on a free transfer. The 29-year-old, who featured prominently in Bournemouth's resilient campaign last season, joins as the second arrival under manager Roberto de Zerbi as the North London side looks to rebuild after a near-relegation scare.

Tottenham Hotspur has signed Argentine defender Marcos Senesi from AFC Bournemouth on a free transfer . The 29-year-old centre-back, who spent four seasons with Bournemouth, will join the North London club on July 1 after his contract expired.

Senesi made 128 appearances for the Cherries and was instrumental in their 16-match unbeaten run and 11 clean sheets last season. This marks Tottenham's second signing under manager Roberto de Zerbi, following the acquisition of Andy Robertson, as the club aims to bolster its defence following a disappointing 17th-place finish in the Premier League, just two points above the relegation zone.

Senesi expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating that he is eager to contribute and help restore the club to its rightful place. De Zerbi praised Senesi's experience, on-ball quality, tactical intelligence, and adaptability, noting his comfort in a possession-based system and his mental fortitude to thrive in a high-pressure environment.

The signing is a crucial step in Tottenham's rebuilding efforts after narrowly avoiding relegation, with a focus on stabilising the defence and implementing a more proactive style of play under the new manager





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