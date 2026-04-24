Toronto Scraps Fan Festival Entry Fee, Offers Free General Admission for FIFA World Cup

Toronto City Council has reversed its decision to charge fans a $10 entry fee for the FIFA World Cup fan festival, opting instead for a free general admission option alongside premium ticket packages. The change comes after objections from councillors concerned about affordability and a broken promise of a free and inclusive event.

Toronto has significantly altered its plans for the FIFA World Cup fan festival , opting to provide free general admission after facing criticism over a proposed $10 entry fee.

The initial plan, presented by city staff last week, suggested charging all attendees a $10 general admission ticket to manage crowds and fund an enhanced fan experience. This proposal sparked immediate backlash from city councillors who argued it contradicted the city’s earlier promotion of the festival as a ‘free and inclusive space’ for all fans to enjoy the tournament, which runs from June 11th to July 19th.

Concerns were particularly raised regarding affordability for residents, potentially excluding those who might otherwise want to participate in the festivities. Mayor Olivia Chow swiftly responded to these concerns, directing city staff to re-evaluate the ticketing strategy. The revised plan, approved by the city council with a vote of 18-3, introduces a tiered ticketing system. A substantial 15,600 out of the 20,000 daily general admission tickets will be offered free of charge.

Additionally, 500 tickets each day will be specifically reserved for community groups, ensuring their access to the event at no cost. This demonstrates a commitment to inclusivity and community engagement. To offset costs and provide premium experiences, 3,900 daily premium tickets will be available, priced between $100 and $300. This allows fans who desire enhanced amenities and exclusive access to contribute financially to the event.

The city maintains that the initial ticketing proposal was intended as a necessary crowd control measure, given the anticipated large attendance, and to support the delivery of a high-quality fan experience. However, the council ultimately prioritized accessibility and adherence to the original promise of a free festival for the general public.

The decision comes as Toronto prepares to host six matches as one of 16 cities across Canada, the United States, and Mexico selected to host the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup in 2026. The upgrades to Toronto’s soccer stadium are already underway in anticipation of the tournament, and the fan festival is intended to be a central hub for celebrations and viewing parties.

The reversal on the ticketing policy underscores the importance of public consultation and responsiveness to community concerns in the planning of major international events. Mayor Chow emphasized that while VIP packages are acceptable for those seeking a premium experience, the core event should remain accessible to everyone. This move is expected to significantly boost attendance and ensure a vibrant atmosphere throughout the tournament.

The city is now focused on finalizing logistical details and promoting the revised plan to ensure a successful and inclusive World Cup fan experience for all





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