Top Student from Tahfiz School Achieves 10A+ in SPM with Exceptional Academic and Religious Balance

Ahmad Hasif Muhaimin, a graduate from Maahad Tahfiz Negeri Pahang, scored 10A+ and 1A in the SPM exams. His story highlights effective learning strategies, family support, active participation in innovation competitions, and strong religious foundation, including memorizing 30 juzuk of the Quran.

The recent announcement of the Malaysian Certificate of Education (SPM) results once again highlighted the outstanding performance of Tahfiz school students, with Ahmad Hasif Muhaimin Ahmad Mahyuddin, 18, securing an exceptional score of 10A+ and 1A. A pure science stream graduate from Maahad Tahfiz Negeri Pahang in Tanjung Lumpur, Kuantan, Pahang, his achievement remains a vivid memory despite the results being released at the end of March.

"Alhamdulillah, I am very grateful to Allah SWT for this success. What excites me is that this result surpassed my original target of at least 6A or 7A. At the same time, I have made my mother and father very happy," he said. The outcome of his hard work, prayers, and the encouraging words from his parents, entire family, teachers, and fellow students proved fruitful.

Born in Selangor, he believes that classroom learning with teachers is the main and most effective element in understanding subjects.

"In class, I receive all the knowledge, guidance, and clear, complete explanations from teachers. I always ask questions if I do not understand any topic," he explained. He added that frequent questioning indirectly strengthens memory and deepens understanding compared to studying alone. His teachers also consistently organized group discussions.

"I think this method makes the learning atmosphere more engaging, comprehensive, interactive, and practical," he shared. As the youngest of three siblings, he consistently attended night extra classes from 8 to 10 p.m., except on weekends. After that, he would revise topics he found difficult. Ahmad Hasif Muhaimin is also active in co-curricular and community activities.

For instance, he participated in various innovation contests and volunteer programs. In the Virtual Innovation, Invention and Ideas Competition 2024, he developed a website to promote hand-drawn batik and won a silver award at the international level. With a keen interest in Biology and English, he applied specific study methods. He believes mornings are best for new concepts, while nights are for periodic revision like History and Biology or intensive practice for Additional Mathematics and Physics.

Despite his busy schedule, he made time to relax.

"I am grateful I can balance study, co-curricular activities, and hobbies. My hobbies include reading English fantasy novels, jogging, playing video games, and listening to music," he noted. Ahmad Hasif has two elder sisters who were also top SPM achievers now pursuing medicine at UIAM and pharmacy at UiTM. He admits feeling some pressure from their accomplishments.

His parents, Ahmad Mahyuddin Mohamed and Nazatul Shahnaz Mohd. Nazri, are his main inspiration and support. He emphasized that they never forced or set expectations on him.

"My parents are very understanding and supportive in any situation. Their attitude of never comparing or belittling me reminds me to 'repay' their kindness and prove that I deeply appreciate all their sacrifices since birth," he stated. During his time at the Tahfiz school, he memorized 30 juzuk of the Quran and took the tahfiz shahadah for 5 juzuk. For him, no matter how wise a person is, religious knowledge is paramount for lifelong practice.

Hasif also received awards for top results in Biology and English in 2024. He concluded, "As a Muslim, whatever we wish to achieve, we must maintain a good relationship with Allah the Almighty.





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SPM Results Maahad Tahfiz 10A+ Ahmad Hasif Muhaimin Academic Excellence Quran Memorization Religious Education Study Techniques Family Support Innovation Competition

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