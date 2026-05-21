Tony Pua questioned by police over social media post on royal decree and Rukun Negara

Tony Pua, a former Damansara MP, has been questioned by the police over a social media post he made concerning the royal decree and the Rukun Negara. Investigations are being carried out under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

KUALA LUMPUR: Tony Pua had his statement recorded by the police over his social media post concerning the royal decree and the Rukun Negara on Thursday (May 21).

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Comm Datuk M. Kumar said Pua was called up by the department's Special Investigation Unit (USJT) on Thursday (May 21). Investigations are being carried out under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for statements conducive to public mischief, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, he said when contacted. Pua, who is former Damansara MP, confirmed that he was questioned by police over the matter on Thursday.

Pua is being probed after he wrote on Facebook recently after a statement by Selangor Ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, where his Royal Highness told Seri Kembangan assemblyman Wong Siew Ki and former Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu to visit Dataran Selangor and understand the principles of the Rukun Negara displayed on the Monument Plaque there.

Specifically directed to Seri Kembangan representative YB Wong Siew Ki from DAP and former Selangor DAP exco Ronnie Liu Tian Khiew, I suggest that they come once a week to Dataran Selangor to understand and appreciate the meaning of the Rukun Negara, so that they become citizens who know how to respect the sovereignty of the Royal Institution and uphold courtesy and decency, the Sultan said in a Facebook statement on May 19





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Tony Pua Social Media Post Royal Decree Rukun Negara Investigation Penal Code Comm Datuk M. Kumar Comm Datuk M. Kumar Comm Datuk M. Kumar Comm Datuk M. Kumar Comm Datuk M. Kumar

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