Tony Brown to Join All Blacks Coaching Staff in 2028 After Transforming Springbok Attack

New Zealand‑born coach Tony Brown, who revitalized South Africa's attack and led the Springboks to a dominant 2025 season including a record win over the All Blacks, will return to New Zealand as an assistant under Dave Rennie from 2028. The upcoming 'Rugby's Greatest Rivalry' series between the Springboks and All Blacks gains added intrigue as Brown prepares to switch sides after the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Former All Blacks player and newly appointed member of the South African Springboks coaching staff, Tony Brown , addressed the media in Cape Town, South Africa, on March 12, 2024.

The New Zealand-born coach has been instrumental in revamping the Springbok attack since his arrival in 2024. His contributions have been a key factor in the team's dominant 2025 season, which included a stunning 43-10 victory over the All Blacks in Wellington-a record defeat for New Zealand. Despite his success with South Africa, Brown has long expressed his ambition to join the All Blacks coaching setup.

That opportunity has now materialized: he will return to New Zealand as an assistant coach under Dave Rennie starting with the 2028 international season. New Zealand Rugby CEO Steve Lancaster confirmed the move, praising Brown as a world‑class coach who has consistently been sought after globally.

Lancaster emphasized that the decision aligns with New Zealand's goal of attracting top coaching talent back home, while noting that the current All Blacks staff remain focused on upcoming challenges, including the imminent series against the Springboks. The two rivals are set to face each other in the 'Rugby's Greatest Rivalry' tour later this year, featuring three Tests in South Africa and a fourth in Baltimore, United States.

This series adds an extra layer of intrigue given Brown's pending transition from the South African to the New Zealand camp. Both teams will be preparing intensively, with the Springboks aiming to secure a historic third consecutive Rugby World Cup title-potentially at the All Blacks' expense-while New Zealand seeks to reclaim its dominant status.

Throughout his tenure, Brown has balanced his immediate goal of helping South Africa achieve a World Cup three‑peat with his long‑standing aspiration to contribute to New Zealand rugby. The announcement underscores the cyclical nature of international rugby coaching, where elite coaches often move between the sport's powerhouses.

The upcoming Tests will therefore be closely watched, not only for the on‑field spectacle but also for the tactical insights Brown may inadvertently share or the strategic adjustments each side makes in response to his deep knowledge of both programs. As the rugby world anticipates this series, the narrative of Brown's dual allegiance adds a compelling subplot to a rivalry that remains one of the sport's most intense and historic





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Tony Brown Springboks All Blacks Rugby World Cup Dave Rennie New Zealand Rugby South Africa Rugby Rugby Coaching International Rugby

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