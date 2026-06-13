Tonton Soundstage Warm‑Up at Zepp Showcases AJL40 Finalists in a Night of Music, Emotion and Technical Hurdles

A vibrant concert at Zepp Kuala Lumpur featured former Anugerah Juara Lagu finalists Ernie Zakri, Khai Bahar, Haqiem Rusli and Siti Nordiana. The show mixed live performances, personal stories, a microphone glitch and a touching duet, building excitement for the upcoming AJL40 ceremony.

KUALA LUMPUR - The Tonton Soundstage concert staged at Zepp Kuala Lumpur last night proved to be a powerful warm‑up for the upcoming 40th edition of the Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL40).

The event brought together four former AJL finalists - Ernie Zakri, Khai Bahar, Haqiem Rusli and Siti Nordiana - each of whom has previously competed for the prestigious songwriting award. The line‑up was deliberately chosen to showcase the diverse talent that has defined the contest over the years, and the audience responded with fervent applause throughout the evening.

As the night progressed, the stage was handed over to Siti Nordiana, who stepped up as the sole solo act for that segment. Shortly after launching her first song, technical difficulties struck: her microphone malfunctioned, rendering her voice inaudible for the opening bars. Undeterred, Siti adjusted her performance, allowing the band to carry the melody while she worked with the sound engineers to resolve the issue.

The brief silence only heightened the anticipation in the room, and when the microphone finally returned to life her voice filled the venue with the same emotional intensity that has made her a beloved figure in Malaysia's music scene. Following Siti's set, Haqiem Rusli surprised the crowd by inviting his wife, Sofea, onto the stage. The gesture was both tender and unexpected, and it quickly became the emotional highlight of the night.

As Haqiem began to perform, Sofea's eyes filled with tears, and she could not hold back a stream of sobs that resonated with the heartfelt lyrics of the song. The audience, moved by the raw vulnerability on display, offered a standing ovation, underscoring the deep connection that music can forge between performers and listeners. After the duet, Khai Bahar took the microphone to perform his hit "Luluh".

Before launching into the song, Khai opened up about a personal episode from his earlier career: during his performance at AJL33 he was seized by an intense panic attack, a moment that left him feeling as though he might be unable to continue. He explained that confronting that fear and learning to breathe through the anxiety has since become a cornerstone of his artistic process, and he hoped his story might inspire others facing similar struggles.

The final act of the evening belonged to Ernie Zakri, who turned the atmosphere into a blend of humor and empowerment. In a light‑hearted yet pointed interlude, Ernie urged anyone trapped in a toxic relationship to walk away immediately, framing the advice as a prelude to her upcoming hit song. The comment sparked laughter{,} but also sparked conversation among fans about the importance of self‑respect and emotional well‑being.

Ernie then launched into a powerful rendition of her chart‑topping single, delivering soaring vocal runs that reminded the audience why she remains one of the most celebrated voices in the Malaysian pop arena. The concert closed amid a chorus of cheers, leaving attendees energized for the imminent AJL40 ceremony where these artists will once again vie for recognition.

The successful blend of music, personal storytelling, and unexpected moments of vulnerability cemented the Tonton Soundstage event as more than just a pre‑show performance; it served as a reminder that behind every polished stage act lies a human story worth hearing. Overall, the Zepp concert succeeded in both entertaining and humanising the participants, building momentum for the main awards night.

By showcasing the artists' musical prowess alongside candid reflections on health, love and resilience, the organizers demonstrated how a well‑curated warm‑up can set the tone for a larger cultural celebration. As the buzz from the night spreads across social media, fans eagerly await AJL40, confident that the stage will be graced by equally compelling performances and that the spirit of perseverance highlighted at the Tonton Soundstage will echo throughout the awards ceremony.

The event also highlighted the technical challenges that can arise in live productions. The microphone issue experienced by Siti Nordiana served as a reminder that even seasoned performers rely heavily on flawless sound engineering. The quick response from the technical crew allowed the show to continue smoothly, turning a potential setback into a moment of collective anticipation.

Meanwhile, the personal anecdotes shared by Khai and Ernie emphasized the importance of mental health awareness within the entertainment industry, sparking discussions that may influence future event planning and artist support structures. In the weeks leading up to AJL40, the four finalists will continue their promotional tours, each hoping to convert the goodwill generated at Zepp into votes and recognition at the grand ceremony.

Whether it is Ernie's empowering message, Khai's vulnerability, Haqiem's heartfelt duet with Sofea, or Siti's perseverance through technical adversity, each story contributes to a larger narrative of resilience that defines the spirit of the Anugerah Juara Lagu.





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anugerah Juara Lagu Zepp Kuala Lumpur Ernie Zakri Khai Bahar Haqiem Rusli

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Info Penuh Kesemua 104 Perlawanan Piala Dunia 2026 & Rakyat Malaysia Boleh Tonton Secara Percuma!Debaran kian terasa, jangan lupa tengok!

Read more »

Info Penuh Kesemua 104 Perlawanan Piala Dunia 2026 & Rakyat Malaysia Boleh Tonton Secara Percuma!Debaran kian terasa, jangan lupa tengok!

Read more »

Info Penuh Kesemua 104 Perlawanan Piala Dunia 2026 & Rakyat Malaysia Boleh Tonton Secara Percuma!Debaran kian terasa, jangan lupa tengok!

Read more »