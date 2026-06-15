Tonton's 'Tonton Non Stop, On Top!' Campaign Offers Over RM700,000 in Prizes

Tonton's biggest reward program ever, 'Tonton Non Stop, On Top!' campaign, has started on June 15, 2026, and will run until August 9, 2026. The campaign offers over RM700,000 in prizes to viewers who collect points through their favorite drama streaming activities.

TikTok's Tonton has launched its biggest reward program ever through the ' Tonton Non Stop, On Top!

' campaign. Starting today, June 15, until August 9, 2026, viewers have the chance to bring home various prizes worth over RM700,000 by collecting points through their favorite drama streaming activities. To ensure fair competition and give more opportunities to new participants, this campaign is looking for 298 winners per two-week cycle. The ranking and point tally of participants will be reset at the end of every two-week cycle.

Winners of the previous round's Grand Prize and Runner-up are not eligible to win the same Grand Prize in the next round, but they can still claim the Consolation Prize and Special Prize. Although regular streaming points have a daily quota, users can collect points without limits by gifting a 3-month Tonton subscription to their friends or family. A 3-month subscription gift gives.

Viewers who watch selected content on weekends will receive double points automatically to quickly boost their ranking and start climbing the participant chart from today. For the latest updates, follow their official social media account at @tontonmy





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Tonton Tonton Non Stop On Top! RM700 000 Prizes Streaming Points

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Tonton Launches Record-Breaking RM700,000 Rewards Campaign "Non Stop, On Top!"Tonton, a leading local video streaming platform under TikTok, has announced its biggest-ever rewards initiative. The "Tonton Non Stop, On Top!" campaign runs from June 15, 2024, to August 9, 2026, offering participants the chance to win prizes valued at over RM700,000, including new cars. Points are earned by streaming dramas, with biweekly resets and 298 winners per cycle. Additional points can be obtained through subscription gifting and weekend multipliers.

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Tonton Launches Largest Reward Program with RM700,000 in PrizesTonton, a local video streaming platform, has launched its biggest reward program called 'Tonton Non Stop, On Top!' From June 15 to August 9, 2026, viewers can win various attractive prizes including new vehicles worth over RM700,000 by accumulating points through streaming their favorite dramas. The campaign aims to ensure fairness and give opportunities to more new participants, with 298 winners selected every two-week cycle. Rankings and points reset at the end of each cycle, but previous main prize winners are ineligible for the same major prizes in subsequent cycles, though they can still win special consolation prizes. Users can also collect unlimited points by gifting Tonton subscriptions to friends or family, and receive point multipliers for watching selected content on weekends.

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