Tonton Launches Record-Breaking RM700,000 Rewards Campaign "Non Stop, On Top!"

Tonton, a leading local video streaming platform under TikTok, has announced its biggest-ever rewards initiative. The "Tonton Non Stop, On Top!" campaign runs from June 15, 2024, to August 9, 2026, offering participants the chance to win prizes valued at over RM700,000, including new cars. Points are earned by streaming dramas, with biweekly resets and 298 winners per cycle. Additional points can be obtained through subscription gifting and weekend multipliers.

TikTok's leading local video streaming platform, Tonton , has officially launched its largest-ever rewards program through the campaign " Tonton Non Stop, On Top!

". Running from today, June 15, until August 9, 2026, viewers have the chance to win a variety of attractive prizes, including new vehicles worth a total of over RM700,000, simply by accumulating points through streaming their favorite drama content. To ensure fair competition and give opportunities to more new participants, the campaign will select 298 winners in each two-week cycle. Rankings and participants' point totals will reset at the end of every two-week round.

Previous Grand Prize and First Runner-up winners from earlier rounds are not eligible to win the same major prizes in subsequent rounds, though they remain eligible for consolation and special consolation prizes. Although regular streaming points have a daily limit, users can accumulate unlimited points by gifting Tonton subscriptions to friends or family. A 3-month subscription gift grants points. Users who watch selected content over the weekend will automatically receive multiplied points to rapidly climb the participant rankings.

Streaming to climb the participant rankings begins today. For the latest updates, follow their official social media accounts at @tontonmy





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Tonton Tiktok Rewards Campaign Streaming Drama Prizes Malaysia RM700 000 Subscription Gifting Points System

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