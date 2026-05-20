Tongod Native Court Building in Sabah: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Cosmobeauté Malaysia, and Borneo Festival Launch

The text highlights the commitment of the Sabah Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, to strengthening Native Customary Institutions in the state. It also mentions the expansion of Cosmobeauté Malaysia and the launch of a beauty festival in KK.

TONGOD : Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said Sabah continues to strengthen its Native Customary Institutions through improved infrastructure and enhancements to the customary administration system, in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya agenda.

He emphasized the commitment by construction of Native Courts in several districts, including Tongod. The state government is not solely focused on economic and physical development but also places great importance on strengthening public institutions, including the Native Courts, as a platform to preserve harmony among Sabah's multi-racial and multicultural communities.

Efforts to strengthen the courts will continue by ensuring they are supported with clear and sufficient jurisdiction, more modern, systematic, and effective procedures, as well as officers with integrity and credibility. Cosmosbeauté expands into Borneo with debut festival in KK





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Tongod Native Court Sabah Native Customary Institutions Sabah Maju Jaya Agenda Tradition Harmony Multi-Racial Multicultural Cosmobeauté

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