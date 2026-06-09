Tongod Athletics Association Dissolves Over Delayed Sports Complex

The Tongod Athletics Association has been dissolved after years of delays in constructing the Tongod Sports Complex, leading to the cancellation of two major athletics competitions that were vital for local talent development. Residents continue to plead for the project's completion, citing the negative impact on young athletes and the need for proper training facilities within the district.

TONGOD : The Tongod Athletics Association has been officially dissolved following years of delays in the construction of the Tongod Sports Complex, a project first launched in 2018.

The decision also brings an end to two major athletics competitions that had served as key platforms for identifying and developing sporting talent in the district. According to organisers, the prolonged wait for the sports complex without any indication of completion led to the association's closure and the discontinuation of the annual Tongod Open and Tongod AA Grand Prix championships. The Tongod AA Grand Prix was launched in 2019 in anticipation of the completion of the sports complex.

The event gained recognition as Sabah's only athletics Super Series organised by a district that did not have its own sports complex. Despite the association's dissolution, local residents are continuing to urge authorities to revive and complete the stalled project, describing it as crucial for the development of young athletes in Tongod. Organisers expressed disappointment over the prolonged delay, saying years of waiting had eventually led to frustration and resignation.

As a result, the Tongod Open ended after its second edition, while the Tongod AA Grand Prix was officially discontinued after its third edition. The closure has raised concerns among residents, who said the lack of proper sports facilities is hindering the growth of local talent in a district known for producing promising athletes.

They called on the relevant authorities to give serious attention to the abandoned project and ensure its completion, stressing that the facility is essential to provide young athletes with a conducive training environment. In the absence of a district sports complex and local competitions, Tongod athletes are now encouraged to use and rent facilities outside the district to continue training.

However, residents noted that travel distances and additional costs remain significant challenges, reinforcing their view that completing the Tongod Sports Complex is the most practical long-term solution for advancing sports development in the district





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Tongod Athletics Association Sports Complex Delayed Project Talent Development Sabah

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