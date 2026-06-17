Tom Holland Appears to Confirm Marriage to Zendaya in Cryptic Statement

Actor Tom Holland has seemingly confirmed his marriage to Zendaya after months of speculation, stating he doesn't need to reassure family about AI wedding images because 'they were all there'. His comments follow earlier rumours sparked by Zendaya's stylist.

Tom Holland may have just given fans the answer they've been waiting for. The actor appeared to confirm that he and Zendaya are married after months of speculation surrounding the famously private couple's relationship status.

In an interview published yesterday, Holland was asked whether he had needed to reassure family members about AI-generated images circulating online that seemingly depicted him and Zendaya on their wedding day. When pressed further, Holland added: "That's all you'll get on that.

" The cryptic but seemingly telling remark has sent fans into overdrive, especially after Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach sparked marriage rumours earlier this year by suggesting the couple had already celebrated their wedding in private. While Holland stopped short of offering any additional details, he was more forthcoming about the strength of their relationship and the support they provide each other behind the scenes.

"Our business can present very stressful situations and it's really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time," he said. "So, for me, I found my person. She's my best friend, and I'm the happiest I ever have been when I'm with her, but I also have never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period.

" After years of friendship - and intense public interest in their off-screen romance - the pair have become one of Hollywood's most beloved couples. Fans won't have to wait long to see them share the screen again. The two are set to reunite in the upcoming films





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