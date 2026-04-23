Tokyo Launches 'Cool Biz' Campaign to Combat Heat and Conserve Energy

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has initiated the 'Tokyo Cool Biz' campaign, encouraging workplaces to adopt energy-saving measures and comfortable attire to address rising temperatures and energy costs. The campaign focuses on workplace adjustments, daily life awareness, and relaxed clothing guidelines, including allowing shorts in the workplace.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government officially launched its ' Tokyo Cool Biz ' campaign on April 23rd, 2026, coinciding with the commencement of this year’s enhanced heatstroke warning system.

This initiative is a proactive response to increasingly frequent and intense heat waves, coupled with rising energy costs stemming from global geopolitical factors, particularly the situation in the Middle East. The core principle of Tokyo Cool Biz is to achieve a harmonious balance between energy conservation and maintaining a comfortable working environment for residents and employees. It’s a multifaceted approach that extends beyond the workplace, encompassing adjustments to daily routines and, crucially, a re-evaluation of workplace attire.

The campaign builds upon the success of the original 'Cool Biz' movement, a national standard championed by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike during her tenure as Environment Minister. This renewed focus aims to mitigate the risks associated with extreme heat, such as heatstroke, while simultaneously reducing energy consumption, a critical concern given the current global energy landscape. The campaign isn’t simply about relaxing dress codes; it’s about fostering a culture of awareness and responsible energy usage.

The 'Tokyo Cool Biz' campaign is structured around three key pillars: workplace practices, daily life adjustments, and appropriate clothing choices. Regarding workplace practices, the initiative encourages employers to consider flexible work arrangements where feasible, such as staggered work hours or remote work options, to reduce peak energy demand. It also promotes the efficient use of air conditioning systems, advocating for setting thermostats at reasonable temperatures and utilizing energy-saving features.

In the realm of daily life, the campaign emphasizes the importance of self-monitoring for signs of heatstroke and taking preventative measures, such as staying hydrated, seeking shade, and avoiding strenuous activity during the hottest parts of the day. Public awareness campaigns will disseminate information on recognizing heatstroke symptoms and providing appropriate first aid.

However, the most visible aspect of the campaign is the shift in clothing recommendations. Traditional business attire, often consisting of dark suits and ties, is known to contribute to discomfort and increased body temperature.

'Tokyo Cool Biz' encourages employees to prioritize comfort and practicality, opting for lighter, breathable fabrics and more relaxed styles. The recent decision by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to permit employees to wear shorts to work is a tangible demonstration of this shift. The implementation of 'Tokyo Cool Biz' was immediately apparent within the Bureau of Environment of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building on April 22nd.

Numerous employees were observed wearing T-shirts, short-sleeved blouses, and, notably, shorts – a departure from the conventional formal attire. The response from employees has been overwhelmingly positive. A 41-year-old official from the Bureau of Environment, experiencing the freedom of wearing shorts to work for the first time, expressed relief and anticipated improved work efficiency. This anecdotal evidence underscores the potential benefits of the campaign in enhancing employee well-being and productivity.

The metropolitan government intends to promote the widespread adoption of 'Tokyo Cool Biz' throughout the city, collaborating with businesses and organizations to encourage participation. The long-term goal is to establish 'Tokyo Cool Biz' as a standard practice, contributing to a more sustainable and comfortable urban environment.

The initiative is not merely a temporary measure to address the current heatwave and energy crisis; it represents a commitment to building resilience against future climate challenges and promoting a more responsible approach to energy consumption. The success of this campaign will likely serve as a model for other cities and regions facing similar challenges, demonstrating the effectiveness of combining energy conservation with individual comfort and well-being





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