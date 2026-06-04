TNG eWallet Visa Travel Card Offers Up to 3% Unlimited Cashback and No Conversion Fees

TNG eWallet now offers its own Visa Travel Card with up to 3% unlimited cashback, no conversion fees, and more travel perks. The TNG eWallet Visa Travel Card is a travel-focused prepaid Visa card linked directly to your TNG eWallet balance, allowing you to spend anywhere in the world where Visa is accepted.

Love travelling, but it physically pains you to see how much money disappears from your account after a trip? Between exchange rates, credit card charges, ATM withdrawal charges, and all those small purchases that somehow add up so quickly, travelling can end up costing way more than expected.

That's why more Malaysians today are paying closer attention to how they spend overseas, because having the right travel card can make a huge difference. If you've been on the lookout for a better travel spending option, here's something worth knowing: TNG eWallet now offers its own Visa Travel Card with up to 3% unlimited cashback, no conversion fees, and more travel perks! Curious about how it works?

Here's everything you need to know about the TNG eWallet Visa Travel Card before your next trip. So, what is the TNG eWallet Visa Travel Card? Launched back in October 2025, the TNG eWallet Visa Travel Card is a travel-focused prepaid Visa card linked directly to your TNG eWallet balance. To put it simply, the TNG eWallet Visa Travel Card lets you use the balance in your TNG eWallet to spend anywhere in the world where Visa is accepted.

It's also a numberless card with in-app controls, which adds an extra layer of security while travelling. You can easily lock, unlock, and manage the card directly through your TNG eWallet app anytime, anywhere, making it a lot more reassuring to use overseas too. Whether you're shopping in Tokyo, café-hopping in Seoul, or paying for transport in Bangkok, the card is designed to make overseas spending feel a little smoother and more rewarding overall. Up to 3% unlimited cashback!

One of the standout features is the cashback you earn when spending overseas. You can get up to 3% cashback on eligible international physical transactions, and the best part is that it gets credited straight back into your TNG eWallet automatically once your payment goes through. For travellers, this can add up quite nicely over the course of a trip, especially when you're spending on hotels, shopping, attractions, transport, or dining abroad.

And to make things even easier, instead of manually calculating how much cashback you're earning during your travels, TNG eWallet has a built-in currency calculator that shows you how much cashback you could potentially earn from your overseas purchases. Because the cashback is unlimited, it means you can get unlimited rewards. Whether it's a short getaway or a longer holiday, your overseas spending continues to earn you something along the way. No conversion fees!

One thing many travellers don't always realise is how quietly conversion fees can add to their spending during a trip. If you've ever looked back at your overseas purchases and noticed the amount deducted doesn't quite match what you expected, it's because some cards include hidden foreign exchange mark-ups. On their own, they might not seem like much.

But when you add it up across meals, shopping, hotel stays, and everyday spending, it can make a noticeable impact on your total travel cost. With the TNG eWallet Visa Travel Card, you get competitive exchange rates with no conversion fees, helping you avoid those hidden extra charges. For frequent travellers, that extra transparency can make a real difference over time, especially on longer trips or bigger spends. You also get one free overseas ATM withdrawal monthly.

Even though most places are cashless these days, there are still moments when cash just makes things easier - like at local markets, small food stalls, public transport, or during emergencies. With the TNG eWallet Visa Travel Card, you also get one free overseas ATM withdrawal every month at any Visa-supported ATM. It's a simple but useful feature that gives you a bit more flexibility, especially if you prefer not to carry too much cash when flying out from Malaysia.

Applying for the card is super convenient, too. Getting the TNG eWallet Visa Travel Card is honestly pretty simple. You can apply directly through the TNG eWallet app, and once approved, the physical card will be delivered straight to your doorstep. It costs RM20, and that already includes delivery, which makes it quite an easy add-on for anyone already using TNG eWallet.

And here's a nice little bonus: there's currently a promotion where you'll get up to RM35 cashback after a successful card activation. Click here to get started. A travel card built for Malaysians who love to explore. From quick weekend getaways to long overseas holidays, travel spending can add up quickly, which is why having the right travel card makes a difference.

With no conversion fees, up to 3% unlimited cashback, and the convenience of monthly free overseas ATM withdrawals, the TNG eWallet Visa Travel Card is designed to make your overseas spending feel more rewarding. For more information, visit TNG eWallet on their website, Instagram, and Facebook





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TNG Ewallet Visa Travel Card Up To 3% Unlimited Cashback No Conversion Fees Travel-Focused Prepaid Visa Card Overseas Spending Malaysians Travel Card Travel Spending

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